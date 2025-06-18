Virginia Tech Basketball: Does the signing of Neoklis Avdalas make the Hokies a March Madness threat?
Twice in the first three years under Virginia Tech Basketball coach Mike Young led the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament. Once (2021) was under conventional means as the Hokies finished the Covid-19-riden season with a 15-6 record that saw the Hokies drop in the round of 64 to Florida in a 75-70 loss.
A year later, the Hokies propelled themselves to their first-ever ACC Championship as the Hokies. There was one point in that season when the Hokies started ACC play 2-6. After that rocky start, Tech finished 9-2 in an attempt to vie for the Big Dance. Yet most bracketologists had projected the only chance for the Hokies to keep moving their season past the ACC Tournament was to take down four teams in four days.
We all know what happened next: the Hokies marched through Clemson, Notre Dame, UNC, and Duke, before dropping out to Texas in a frustrating game that saw the Hokies' momentum flame out.
Over the last three years, the Hokies have managed a 51-49 record, including a 13-19 record last season that saw Young's team tally a win streak of two-plus wins just four times.
Yet, since that last season, the Hokies have seen a massive change in momentum. Tech has reeled in 247Sports four stars through the transfer portal in Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha and West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry, and most recently, freshman Neoklis Avdalas from Greece.
How much does the addition of the Greek star help the Hokies?
Ranked as the No. 2 international newcomer in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Avdalas spent the past two seasons competing in Greece’s top-tier HEBA A1 league, first with AS Karditsas in 2023-24, and most recently with Peristeri BC. As an 18-year-old playing against seasoned professionals, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests. He recorded shooting splits of 43.6% from the field, 35.7% from deep, and 70.3% at the line.
The 19-year-old will make a massive addition to the Hokies. Rumors floated that Avdalas would be a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which only adds to the allure Avdalas brings.
A combination of Pasha, Hansberry, and Avdalas will be challenging the ACC from day one, combine that with fellow transfer Jalien Bedford and two top-150 players in Christian Gurdak and Sincere Jones, who are inbound as freshmen.
It would be a long shot to say that the Hokies are expected to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Hokies should pose a much better threat and should make a great bid for the NIT if not a strong tournament run.