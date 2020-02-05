Despite another critical ACC loss that was there for the taking, Virginia Tech head basketball coach tried to remain positive after the Hokies’ fell to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

Here are a few highlights from Young’s post game press conference:

Opening statement:

“Hats off to Josh [Pastner] and the Yellow Jackets. [Jose] Alvarado is really good, he’s another dimension of offense. Obviously, the plan early on was just to drive it. We’ve been very good in that regard and I thought we did a much better job in the second half, but the damage was done. [Michael] Devoe gives them another dynamic that can keep his bounce alive with his left hand and finish plays. I really like [Jordan] Usher, coming in and is such an aggressive kid. I really admire him on the offensive glass. And then Josh has a legitimate frontline with the two big kids. They were obviously more aggressive and connected than my team was throughout the game. That is discouraging but we’ll be back. There will be better days for the Hokies.”

On what about Georgia Tech’s defense made it tough to shoot against:

“They guarded us the way we would have liked to guard them. They were up under our chin. We had two shot-clock violations and we haven’t had two of those throughout. We want to be patient and work parts of the floor, but their coverages were good. I thought we attacked it much better in the second half. I wish we would’ve attacked it that way in the first half. But that zone was bothersome.”

On them scoring a good amount in the paint:

“They are fourth in the country in made 2s I think, a pretty staggering statistic. They haven’t shot the ball great and we get caught with our hands in our pockets twice on Alvarado, with him banging two from distance. When things aren’t going well and you’re not playing well and are engaged and aren’t playing the game the right way, those things tend to happen.

Below is a video of the full presser: