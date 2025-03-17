Virginia Tech Guard Rodney Brown Jr Has Entered The Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech has had its first transfer portal entry of the spring. This morning, Hokies guard Rodney Brown Jr decided to enter the portal after spending one year with the program after transferring in from Cal. Brown played in 18 games this season, averaging 15.2 minutes per game and 4.1 PPG. During his lone season with the Golden Bears in 2023-2024, Brown played in 32 games, averaging 3.5 PPG in 14 minutes per game.
This is going to be a big offseason for head coach Mike Young and his program. After the ACC Tournament loss to Cal, Young talked about how the big thing that was missing from this year's team was talent and how it had to get fixed quickly:
"A lot was missing. A lot was missing, just call it what it is. They are great kids and a pleasure to work with. We have to get more talented and we are going to quick, all right?"
There is no denying that this was not one of the more talented teams in the ACC and some credit should be given to Young for still being able to get this team to finish 10th in the ACC, ahead of where they were projected to be at the start of the season.
It was reported earlier this month by Jeff Goodman at Field of 68 that Young is expected to return to Blacksburg next season and will have more NIL resources at his disposal.
Will that come to fruition? That is still unknown, but this Hokies program would benefit from having a huge injection of talent come in.
Young was hired ahead of the 2019-2020 season and is currently in his sixth season with the Hokies. He has taken Virginia Tech to the NCAA Tournament twice in his time in Blacksburg (2021 and 2022) and won the ACC Tournament in 2022. He holds a record of 105-82 at Virginia Tech and an overall career record of 404-326, dating back to his time as the head coach of Wofford. Young was named the ACC coach of the year after the 2020-2021 season.
There has been criticism of the NIL resources that Virginia Tech has given Young to run the program, and while it is good that there seems to be a plan to increase those resources, it would be wise to wait and see what happens. This was arguably Young's least-talented team that he has had, but he has found a way to get the most out of them. This is going to be a critical offseason for this program when it comes to building a roster that is able to compete in the ACC. While Duke is the top program and both Clemson and Louisville appear to be here to stay, there is room to move up and move up quickly in the ACC if the roster is built right and more talent is brought into Blacksburg.
