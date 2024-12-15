All Hokies

How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Navy: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Can Virginia Tech find a way to defeat Navy today and get their second straight?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 27, 2024; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Ben Burnham (13) drives to the hoop past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zachary Davis (2) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
After picking up a win against NC A&T earlier this week, Virginia Tech is hoping that they can get another win and move to 5-6 for the season. The opponent that is coming to Blacksburg today is going to be a 3-7 Navy team. While this season has not gone very well for the Hokies, ESPN's Analytics is giving Virginia Tech an 89.2% chance to win the game. Given Virginia Tech's record this season (and loss to Jacksonville), they should not be taking any opponent lightly.

Virginia Tech is set to meet Navy for the eighth time in program history Sunday at noon inside Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies lead 4-3 in the all-time series.

Tech last faced the Midshipmen on Nov. 12, 2021 in Annapolis, Md., as part of the Veterans Classic hosted by Navy. Keve Aluma (20) and Hunter Cattoor (19) combined for 39 points in the Hokies’ 77-57 win. VT shot 50% in the road victory.

The first matchup between the two programs occurred on Jan. 24, 1914 – a 51-15 Navy triumph in Annapolis.

TV: ACC Network Extra, 12:00 p.m. ET

  • Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
  • Analyst: Mack McCarthy
  • Sideline Reporter: Kendal Williams
  • Mobile App: ESPN
  • Website: GetACCN.com

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

  • Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey
  • Analyst: Mike Burnop
  • In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
  • Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
  • Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
  • Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
  • Live Stats: HokieSports.com

Betting Odds per Fanduel Sportsbook: THe Hokies are a 14.5 point favorite today and the total is set at 140.5.

