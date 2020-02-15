AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Virginia Tech Basketball: Wabissa Bede's Return to Normalcy Crucial Against Pittsburgh

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball (14-10, 5-8 ACC) hosts the middling Pittsburgh Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC) on Saturday evening in Cassell Coliseum, as the Hokies take the court looking to avoid their sixth consecutive loss.

After finding themselves in the thick of the NCAA Tournament conversation in mid-January, the Hokies hit a snag, dropping winnable game after winnable game over the course of the last three weeks.

With a full week off to prepare to host Pitt, Tech has had an opportunity to look inward and evaluate where things have gone wrong in the middle of conference play.

While the lack of a true secondary offensive threat, a significant frontcourt disadvantage relative to ACC opponents, and inconsistent defense have all played a factor, there is one significant deficiency that has stood out of late for the Hokies:

The play of their point guard Wabissa Bede.

Bede has never been a bonafide threat as a shooter, as his offensive strengths reside in his ability to take care of the basketball and set his teammates up in position to score. In fact, Bede enters Saturday's game against Pittsburgh ranked fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.4.

However, over the last five games (all losses), Bede's assist-to-turnover ratio is below his season average, sitting at 1.9 per game. While that figure is respectable on the surface, it is below average for Bede, and when taking into account the lack of consistent offense from the team as a whole to begin with, it becomes a rather significant factor. 

Bede's best trait is to make players around him better by putting them in position to be play to their strengths on offense. But lately, he has not done that at a high enough level as the team's starting point guard.

In addition, throughout this losing streak, Bede's shooting numbers have been among the worst in the ACC. Over his last five games, Bede is 8-26 (30.7%) from the field. While Bede's struggles as a shooter have been well-documented, this recent stretch is worse than usual for him. He's a mediocre 34% shooter from the floor this season to begin with, but his cold stretch lately has only put further emphasis on his assist-to-turnover numbers.

Bede's defense has continued to be an anchor for Virginia Tech beyond the perimeter, as he continues to exemplify some of the best on-ball defense in the ACC. However, if his offense doesn't improve on Saturday evening after a week of rest, Tech is in danger of not only losing any minuscule NCAA Tournament chance, but more importantly (and realistically) any true chance of making the NIT.

Pittsburgh represents another winnable game for Virginia Tech. Wabissa Bede's play, for better or worse, will go a long way toward determining the final outcome.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Baseball: ACC Coaches Pick Hokies to Finish Sixth in the Coastal

Virginia Tech Baseball returns just four seniors from last year's team, and enters the season with low expectations in the ACC Coaches' Poll.

Michael McDaniel

These stats & figures from Hokies' Justin Fuente prove he's underappreciated and underrated

Virginia Tech Football: These Stats Show Why Hokies' HC Justin Fuente Deserves More Appreciation Than He Is Getting

Sean Labar

by

GITHH

Virginia Tech Football: Mutual Interest Between Youngstown State Transfer Justus Reed And The Hokies

Youngstown State transfer Justus Reed has been in contact with Virginia Tech, he told Sports Illustrated.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Kicker Joey Slye Re-Signs With The Carolina Panthers

Former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye re-signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for the 2020 season.

Michael McDaniel

Everything Virginia Tech Basketball Coach Mike Young Said After Hokies ACC Loss To Georgia Tech

VT front man Mike Young tried to stay optimistic while noting fixable errors after Virginia Tech’s road ACC loss to Georgia Tech

Sean Labar

Behind Enemy Lines: Georgia Tech Basketball Q&A With SI's Matt McGavic

Ahead of Virginia Tech's match-up with Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, we caught up with Matt McGavic of SI's All Yellow Jackets to discuss the state of GT basketball.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Social Media Reaction to Kendall Fuller's Super Bowl Clinching Interception

Former Virginia Tech defensive back Kendall Fuller clinched the first Super Bowl in 50 years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's how his former teammates and coaches reacted to the play.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Top WR Transfer Target Obi Obialo Chooses Oklahoma

Marshall graduate transfer wide receiver Obi Obialo spurns Virginia Tech, chooses to transfer to Oklahoma

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: 3 Things We Learned From The Loss to #5 Florida State

Virginia Tech dropped their third-straight game on Saturday in a home loss to #5 Florida State. Here's three things we learned from the loss to the Seminoles.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: The Hokies Are Struggling, And They Need Landers Nolley to Play Better

It's been a struggle of late for Virginia Tech basketball, and Landers Nolley's inconsistency is a major reason why

Michael McDaniel