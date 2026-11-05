Virginia Tech MBB vs. Mercer Live Updates: Score and Analysis

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Mercer tonight at 7 p.m. ET in Cassell Coliseum. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 3:52 | Virginia Tech 41, Mercer 16

The Hokies continuing to work inside. Twenty-six of their 41 points have been scored there (nine via 3-pt, six via FT). Virginia Tech is up a commanding 25 at the U-4. It's doubling Mercer on shot attempts (34-17), and the Bears have shot just 29.4% from the field.

H1 5:30 | Virginia Tech 39, Mercer 16

Virginia Tech's thrived via a dominant interior game, though it's cashed in two 3-pointers after starting 1-for-8 outside. Now 12-for-21 inside. The Hokies are up 23, paced by Curry's 10 and Hammond's nine.

H1 6:36 | Virginia Tech 34, Mercer 14

Virginia Tech's lead has crossed 20 off the 3-pointer from Curry, who's up to 10 points (4-of-7).

H1 7:18 | Virginia Tech 31, Mercer 13

Make that an 18-point lead. Jaylen Curry splashed a jumper on the #Hokies' first possession out of the timeout.

H1 8:46 | Virginia Tech 29, Mercer 13

Virginia Tech's on an 11-point run, sparked by five points from senior forward Amani Hansberry. The Hokies lead by 16.

H1 10:29 | Virginia Tech 18, Mercer 12

After guard Ben Hammond splashed a 3-pointer, Virginia Tech's gone cold from distance since, missing its last six 3-point shots.

H1 15:20 | Virginia Tech 11, Mercer 6

Virginia Tech's off to a solid start. Jaylen Curry's 2-for-2 for four points (his second shot was changed from a 3-pointer to a 2-point shot.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry

- guard Jaylen Curry No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim

- guard Isaiah Elohim No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond

- guard Ben Hammond No. 6 - center Miles Heide

- center Miles Heide No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry