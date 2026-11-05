Virginia Tech MBB vs. Mercer Live Updates: Score and Analysis
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Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Mercer tonight at 7 p.m. ET in Cassell Coliseum. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
H1 3:52 | Virginia Tech 41, Mercer 16
The Hokies continuing to work inside. Twenty-six of their 41 points have been scored there (nine via 3-pt, six via FT). Virginia Tech is up a commanding 25 at the U-4. It's doubling Mercer on shot attempts (34-17), and the Bears have shot just 29.4% from the field.
H1 5:30 | Virginia Tech 39, Mercer 16
Virginia Tech's thrived via a dominant interior game, though it's cashed in two 3-pointers after starting 1-for-8 outside. Now 12-for-21 inside. The Hokies are up 23, paced by Curry's 10 and Hammond's nine.
H1 6:36 | Virginia Tech 34, Mercer 14
Virginia Tech's lead has crossed 20 off the 3-pointer from Curry, who's up to 10 points (4-of-7).
H1 7:18 | Virginia Tech 31, Mercer 13
Make that an 18-point lead. Jaylen Curry splashed a jumper on the #Hokies' first possession out of the timeout.
H1 8:46 | Virginia Tech 29, Mercer 13
Virginia Tech's on an 11-point run, sparked by five points from senior forward Amani Hansberry. The Hokies lead by 16.
H1 10:29 | Virginia Tech 18, Mercer 12
After guard Ben Hammond splashed a 3-pointer, Virginia Tech's gone cold from distance since, missing its last six 3-point shots.
H1 15:20 | Virginia Tech 11, Mercer 6
Virginia Tech's off to a solid start. Jaylen Curry's 2-for-2 for four points (his second shot was changed from a 3-pointer to a 2-point shot.
Pre-Game Notes
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry
- No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim
- No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond
- No. 6 - center Miles Heide
- No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05