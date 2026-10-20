Virginia Tech Men's Basketball 2026-27 Positional Preview: Frontcourt

BLACKSBURG — Two weeks separate Virginia Tech men's basketball from its season opener against Coppin State. Ahead of Game 1 of the Hokies' 2026-27 season, here's a look at who makes up Tech's frontcourt:

Returners

Jones, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound sophomore from Portsmouth, Va., played in 11 games before his season was cut short due to injury. He totaled seven points across the season, scoring four against Maryland Eastern Shore and three against Wake Forest. Jones also logged a critical block in Virginia Tech's 82-81 victory over Elon on Dec. 20, 2025. The then-first-year forward accrued 15 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game. Jones was the No. 145 prospect in the 2025 class, per 247Sports, and was the No. 8 recruit in the state of Virginia.

Hansberry, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior, returns for his senior season following a campaign where he averaged a team-high 14.3 points per game.

The senior, who enters his second year with Virginia Tech after stops at Illinois and West Virginia garnered NABC First Team All-East Region and All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. Hansberry totaled four games with 20 or more points, and in January 2026, he became the first Hokie since Jeff Allen in 2011.

Davis, who is the team's tallest player at 6-foot-11, did not play for the Hokies and redshirted under the old NCAA eligibility rules. The Hyattsville, Md., spent one season at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland and was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Newcomers

Miles Heide (San Diego State): Heide averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 31 starts (32 games) at SDSU in 2025-26; the 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior paced the Aztecs in offensive boards (65) while shooting 61.5% from the field. His best scoring effort came against Air Force on Feb. 7, where he scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Heide averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 31 starts (32 games) at SDSU in 2025-26; the 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior paced the Aztecs in offensive boards (65) while shooting 61.5% from the field. His best scoring effort came against Air Force on Feb. 7, where he scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Kuol Atak (Oklahoma): Atak, a junior (redshirt sophomore under NCAA's old eligibility rules) that transferred from SEC school Oklahoma, averaged 7.0 points in 12.4 minutes per game with the Sooners in 2025-26. The 6-foot-9 wing scored 29 points against Mississippi Valley State, which included six made 3-pointers.

Atak, a junior (redshirt sophomore under NCAA's old eligibility rules) that transferred from SEC school Oklahoma, averaged 7.0 points in 12.4 minutes per game with the Sooners in 2025-26. The 6-foot-9 wing scored 29 points against Mississippi Valley State, which included six made 3-pointers. Musa Sagnia (NC State): Sagnia, one of two Virginia Tech transfers that came from elsewhere in the ACC — the other is Butta Johnson (Clemson) — served as a reserve for the Wolfpack in 2025-26, averaging 12.4 points. Sagnia, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound center from Bakua, The Gambia, shot 59.6% from the field, recording 10 point s against Syracuse and 10 boards against UAB. Sagnia declared as an early enrollee twice for the NBA Draft in 2023 and 2024 but withdrew both times. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in his lone season with NC State.

Virginia Tech's 2026-27 season starts with Coppin State on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.