Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Schedules Games With UCF, Mercer, Mount St. Mary's

Virginia Tech men's basketball has scheduled a neutral-site game with UCF and a home game with Mercer, Virginia Tech On SI has learned via public records request.

Alongside the request, Virginia Tech On SI also received the contract for the Hokies' Nov. 13 contest vs. Mount St. Mary's and the Richmond contest, which is set for Monday, Nov. 16. Virginia Tech will pay Mount St. Mary's $90,000 and Richmond $50,000 for each respective game. The Richmond game was previously reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, but no date had previously been set.

The Hokies will pay Mercer $90,000 for the showdown, which will take place on Nov. 5 at Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.). As for the UCF game, Virginia Tech is set to play UCF on Dec. 19 at Rick Case Arena, the site for Nova Southeastern University (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.). There will also be a game scheduled for the 2027-28 season, to be held in the DMV region. Should Virginia Tech not participate in the event or terminate the agreement without cause, it will be penalized a $100,000 fee.

The Hokies now have 14 non-conference games confirmed for the 2026-27 season. Here's the full list.

Here's the updated 2026-27 #Hokies men's basketball non-conference schedule after the procurement of UCF and Mercer games via FOIA. https://t.co/JduVV5prpg pic.twitter.com/5Y7MDfjzj8 — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) July 10, 2026

Nov. 3: vs. Coppin State

Nov. 5: vs. Mercer

Nov. 10: vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa)

Nov. 13: vs. Mount St. Mary's

Nov. 16: vs. Richmond

Nov. 20, 22: Charleston Classic (two games against two of the following teams: Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah)

Nov. 27: vs. Old Dominion

Dec. 1: vs. Ole Miss

Dec. 5: at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.)

Dec. 10: vs. UMES

Dec. 13: vs. Radford

Dec. 19: vs. UCF (Nova Southeastern University) (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

Dec. 21: vs. VMI

Virginia Tech also has its ACC slate fully announced, which means that 32 games are confirmed. Here's the full ACC slate, which has dates yet to be announced:

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest

Here's a look at the 32 slated games for 2026-27, organized by whether they're on the home, road or located at a neutral-site court:

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Coppin State, Louisville, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miami, Mercer, Mount St. Mary's, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Radford, Richmond, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, VMI

Boston College, Clemson, Coppin State, Louisville, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miami, Mercer, Mount St. Mary's, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Radford, Richmond, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, VMI Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia Neutral: Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa); two of the following teams @ Charleston Classic (Charleston, S.C.): Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah; UCF (Nova Southeastern University; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)