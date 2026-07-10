Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Schedules Games With UCF, Mercer, Mount St. Mary's
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Virginia Tech men's basketball has scheduled a neutral-site game with UCF and a home game with Mercer, Virginia Tech On SI has learned via public records request.
Alongside the request, Virginia Tech On SI also received the contract for the Hokies' Nov. 13 contest vs. Mount St. Mary's and the Richmond contest, which is set for Monday, Nov. 16. Virginia Tech will pay Mount St. Mary's $90,000 and Richmond $50,000 for each respective game. The Richmond game was previously reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, but no date had previously been set.
The Hokies will pay Mercer $90,000 for the showdown, which will take place on Nov. 5 at Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.). As for the UCF game, Virginia Tech is set to play UCF on Dec. 19 at Rick Case Arena, the site for Nova Southeastern University (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.). There will also be a game scheduled for the 2027-28 season, to be held in the DMV region. Should Virginia Tech not participate in the event or terminate the agreement without cause, it will be penalized a $100,000 fee.
The Hokies now have 14 non-conference games confirmed for the 2026-27 season. Here's the full list.
- Nov. 3: vs. Coppin State
- Nov. 5: vs. Mercer
- Nov. 10: vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa)
- Nov. 13: vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Nov. 16: vs. Richmond
- Nov. 20, 22: Charleston Classic (two games against two of the following teams: Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah)
- Nov. 27: vs. Old Dominion
- Dec. 1: vs. Ole Miss
- Dec. 5: at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.)
- Dec. 10: vs. UMES
- Dec. 13: vs. Radford
- Dec. 19: vs. UCF (Nova Southeastern University) (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)
- Dec. 21: vs. VMI
Virginia Tech also has its ACC slate fully announced, which means that 32 games are confirmed. Here's the full ACC slate, which has dates yet to be announced:
- Home: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia
- Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest
Here's a look at the 32 slated games for 2026-27, organized by whether they're on the home, road or located at a neutral-site court:
- Home: Boston College, Clemson, Coppin State, Louisville, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miami, Mercer, Mount St. Mary's, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Radford, Richmond, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, VMI
- Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia
- Neutral: Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa); two of the following teams @ Charleston Classic (Charleston, S.C.): Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah; UCF (Nova Southeastern University; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05