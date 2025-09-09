All Hokies

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Unveils Full ACC Schedule

The Hokies have revealed their full 18-game ACC slate.

Thomas Hughes

Feb. 15, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal (1) drives toward the basket as Virginia forward Jacob Cofie (5) defends.
/ Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech men's basketball has released its full conference slate. The conference slate has been reduced from 20 games to 18 games and as such, the Hokies will play two home-and-home series, one against in-state rival Virginia and the other against Wake Forest. Pitt is the lone ACC opponent the Hokies will not face this season, marking a slight shift from the usual full 20-game rotation.

Here is the full non-conference schedule:

And with that, here's the full 2025-26 season for Virginia Tech men's basketball:

Oct. 25: vs. Duquesne (exhibition)

Nov. 3: vs. Charleston Southern (regular season opener)

Nov. 8: at Providence (Uncasville, Ct.)

Nov. 12: vs. Saint Joseph's

Nov. 16: vs. Charlotte

Nov. 19: vs. Bryant

Nov. 26-28: Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas) (Teams: Colorado State, Saint Mary’s, South Florida, Vanderbilt, VCU, Western Kentucky, Wichita State)

Dec. 2: at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.) (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6: vs. George Mason

Dec. 11: vs. Western Carolina

Dec. 14: vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Dec. 20: vs. Elon

Dec. 30 or Dec. 31: vs. Virginia

Jan. 3: at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Jan. 6 or Jan. 7: vs. Stanford

Jan. 10: vs. California

Jan. 13 or Jan. 14: at SMU (Dallas, Texas)

Jan. 17: vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 20 or Jan. 21: at Syracuse (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Jan. 24: at Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)

Jan. 27 or Jan. 28: vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 31: vs. Duke

Feb. 7: at NC State (Raleigh, N.C.)

Feb. 10 or Feb. 11: at Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)

Feb. 14: vs. Florida State

Feb. 17 or Feb. 18: at Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Feb. 21: vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 28: at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

March 3 or March 4: vs. Boston College

March 7: at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)

March 10 to March 14: 2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament (Spectrum Center - Charlotte, N.C.)

Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

