Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Unveils Full ACC Schedule
Virginia Tech men's basketball has released its full conference slate. The conference slate has been reduced from 20 games to 18 games and as such, the Hokies will play two home-and-home series, one against in-state rival Virginia and the other against Wake Forest. Pitt is the lone ACC opponent the Hokies will not face this season, marking a slight shift from the usual full 20-game rotation.
Here is the full non-conference schedule:
And with that, here's the full 2025-26 season for Virginia Tech men's basketball:
Oct. 25: vs. Duquesne (exhibition)
Nov. 3: vs. Charleston Southern (regular season opener)
Nov. 8: at Providence (Uncasville, Ct.)
Nov. 12: vs. Saint Joseph's
Nov. 16: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 19: vs. Bryant
Nov. 26-28: Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas) (Teams: Colorado State, Saint Mary’s, South Florida, Vanderbilt, VCU, Western Kentucky, Wichita State)
Dec. 2: at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.) (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6: vs. George Mason
Dec. 11: vs. Western Carolina
Dec. 14: vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
Dec. 20: vs. Elon
Dec. 30 or Dec. 31: vs. Virginia
Jan. 3: at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Jan. 6 or Jan. 7: vs. Stanford
Jan. 10: vs. California
Jan. 13 or Jan. 14: at SMU (Dallas, Texas)
Jan. 17: vs. Notre Dame
Jan. 20 or Jan. 21: at Syracuse (Syracuse, N.Y.)
Jan. 24: at Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)
Jan. 27 or Jan. 28: vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 31: vs. Duke
Feb. 7: at NC State (Raleigh, N.C.)
Feb. 10 or Feb. 11: at Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)
Feb. 14: vs. Florida State
Feb. 17 or Feb. 18: at Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.)
Feb. 21: vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 28: at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
March 3 or March 4: vs. Boston College
March 7: at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)
March 10 to March 14: 2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament (Spectrum Center - Charlotte, N.C.)