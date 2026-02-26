Virginia Tech's Amani Hansberry Listed as No. 8 ACC Transfer This Season By 247Sports

Virginia Tech men's basketball has enjoyed a vastly superior campaign to the one before it.

After going 13-19 and bowing out in the opening round of the ACC Tournament, this year's iteration is primed to potentially contend for an NCAA Tournament spot, depending on how the last three games and the ACC Tournament unfold.

The Hokies (18-10, 7-8 ACC) currently sit as the sixth team out of the 68-team March Madness field, sitting as the No. 74 seed on Lunardi's seed list. Virginia Tech has lost three of its last five games, including a 67-66 defeat to Miami on Feb. 17.

Virginia Tech has three contests remaining in the regular season. Here's the list:

Feb. 28: at No. 16 North Carolina

March 3: vs. Boston College

March 7: at No. 14 Virginia

This season, the Hokies' scoring charge has been anchored by forward Amani Hansberry. In 28 games, Hansberry has averaged a team-high 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

In league play, Hansberry has averaged 13.4 points per game, which sits third on the team behind guards Ben Hammond (14.7) and Jailen Bedford (13.8). Hansberry is also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

247Sports' Travis Branham ranked Amani Hansberry as the eighth-most impactful transfer in the ACC. Here's what Branham had to say:

"Hansberry is quietly building a strong reputation in college basketball thanks to his versatility and toughness on both ends of the court. While Virginia Tech is looking in from the outside at the NCAA Tournament, Hansberry has been one of the bright spots for this Hokies team.

After transferring from Illinois to West Virginia and then from West Virginia to Tech, Hansberry is now playing the best basketball of his career. He's an impact rebounder and inside-out four man who can impact winning in a variety of ways."

Hansberry has logged four games with 20 or more points, with his 22-point (10-for-16) performance against South Carolina the high point of the season. Hansberry also logged 14 rebounds against the Gamecocks.

Hansberry logged four straight double-doubles, the first to do so since Jeff Allen in 2011. Against then-No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 31, he logged 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Virginia Tech will next contest No. 16 North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET; the contest will be carried on ESPN2. Should the Hokies win, they will elevate their record in league play back to an even .500.