Virginia Tech vs Miami: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Saturday’s Game
After taking a loss to Duke on Tuesday, Virginia Tech is back at home and looking for their first ACC win of the season.
The Hurricanes have had a turbulent season that saw former head coach Jim Larranaga step down. In the Hurricanes last game, they blew a big lead against Boston College.
Virginia Tech will be looking to snap It's four-game losing skid in the Miami series when the Hokies host the Hurricanes Saturday in Cassell in the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Miami swept the season series a year ago, winning 75-71 in Blacksburg and 82-74 in Coral Gables. The Hokies trail the all-time series, 29-20. The first game of the series was played on Jan. 10, 2001 in Blacksburg.
Tech and Miami have had some absolute down-to-the-wire games, recently. In fact, five of the last eight meetings have all been decided by four points or less. The last nine have been decided by nine
points or less.
Miami center Lynn Kidd returns to Blacksburg after spending three seasons in a Tech uniform. He began his career at Clemson in 2020-21, before transferring to Tech. While in Blacksburg, the 6-10 standout blossomed into one of the most efficient scorers down low in the nation. Last season, Kidd shot 66.8% from the floor (177-265) which led the ACC and was third nationally. The Gainesville, Fla., native also developed into a goto scorer in Mike Young’s system. After averaging 1.1 ppg at Clemson, Kidd progressed to averaging 13.2 ppg in 2023-24 at Tech. Bill Courtney, who was named interim head coach at Miami on Dec. 26, 202 following Jim Larrañaga’s decision to step down, was a VT assistant for the 2009-10 season under Seth Greenberg.
Pregame
1st Half
Hokies lead 16-10 after a corner three from Tyler Johnson.
U-16 MTO (14:02): Virginia Tech leads 16-14.
Paul Djobet makes a layup, Hurricanes tie it up 18-18
U-12 MTO (12:00): Virginia Tech leads 20-18.
Big three from Ben Burnham. Hokies lead 23-18.
Big dunk from Tobiu Lawal at the U-12 MTO (7:29): Virginia Tech leads 28-26.
