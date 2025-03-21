Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Hokies Advance to WBIT Round Two
The Aggies came out strong, getting on the board first with a layup from Chaniya Clark in the first two minutes. Virginia Tech on the other hand struggled to get their shots to fall, missing three shots from the three. The Hokies looked lost on the court as the Aggies gained a nine-point lead.
However, a driving layup from Carleigh Wenzel six minutes in appeared to restore the Hokies balance. The Maroon and Orange quickly chipped away at the Aggies' lead and took the lead for themselves heading into the second quarter. The blip in the first five minutes of the contest became a forgotten memory as the Queens of the Cassel found their groove and the shots began to fall.
Heading into the second quarter, the Hokies lead 35-18. After missing 10 shot attempts in the first quarter, Tech improved to 42.1 percent from the field, and 50 percent from the three line in the second quarter.
North Carolina gave a strong final push with 19 points in the fourth quarter, but to no avail as Tech had pulled too far ahead in the score.
Utah transfer Lani White lead the Hokies in points with 18, shots from the field with seven, and shots from the three line with three.
With a round-one win under their belts, Virginia Tech advances to the second round to take on Texas Tech, who beat Wyoming 65-48 in the first round. The Lady Raiders had an impressive run in the Big 12 Tournament, and will certainly put up a challenging fight. The Hokies will need to have a strong start and establish an early lead to ward off Texas Tech.
Tip-off between the Lady Raiders and the Hokies is set for Sunday, March 23, at 4: 00 PM EST at Cassel Coliseum.
