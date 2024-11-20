Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Hokies Pick up Win Over Big Ten Foe Rutgers
The Queens of the Cassell defended their home court once again, stringing together a three-game winning streak, and going 4-0 at home. However, Virginia Tech’s victory was not a pretty one.
Tech and Rutgers were neck-and-neck throughout the first three quarters. It wasn’t until the final four minutes that the Hokies were able to pull away with more than a four-point lead. To put it succinctly, the first half was sloppy for both teams. In the first quarter alone, Tech had four turnovers and Rutgers had six.
Megan Duffy’s squad has been aggressive in the paint, ranking 12th nationally for two-point field goals made per game–a staunch difference from Kenny Brooks’ team that relied on Georgia Amoore’s shots beyond the arc. However, tonight the layups were not landing. Rose Micheaux went 8-for-20 in field goal attempts, and Carleigh Wenzel, who currently leads the Hokies in points, didn’t fare much better, going 4-for-17 in field goal attempts. Tech’s inability to get easy points around the rim kept the score close throughout the first three quarters.
The Scarlet Knights traveled for the first time this season after enjoying a home-court advantage for their first four games, and they did a lot of traveling on the court as well. Rutgers accumulated seven travel violations, four of which came in the first half. The Scarlet Knights missed a lot of scoring opportunities due to travel violations, but the most detrimental losses came in the final minutes of the game.
With five minutes left in the game, Wenzel let one fly, sinking a three-pointer that regained a two-point lead for Tech. The Scarlet Knights were poised to respond and maintain a close game, but a travel by Kiyomi McMiller cost them the opportunity. Then, with 4:30 minutes left, Matilda Ekh stretches Tech’s lead to four, Rutgers has possession but a travel by Destiny Adams once again slashes their opportunity to respond. The Scarlet Knights were unable to recapture the lead for the remainder of the game.
On a more positive note, Samyha Suffren, who was not a part of the starting five, made a huge impact once she hit the hardwood. Suffren posted a career night with 16 points, her second double figure scoring game. The Charlotte native was laser-focused all night, which was evident in her defensive coverage and her ability to find breakaway chances, ultimately scoring off three breakaway plays. Suffren’s energy and focus heavily contributed to the Hokies’ win.
Although the Hokies got off to a sloppy start, it was no surprise that this was a close game. After ending the 2023-24 campaign with a devastating 8-24 record, the Scarlet Knights have been transformed, largely thanks to Adams. The former Tar Heel leads the country in scoring average, double-doubles, and free throws. Since transferring to Rutgers last season, Adams has been a breakout star, earning Big 10 Player of the Week honors on Nov. 11 and becoming the first player in program history to record thirty-plus points and twenty-plus rebounds in a single game with a historic double-double over NJIT.
The Scarlet Knights will aim to get back on track Sunday in a contest with the Princeton Tigers.
Virginia Tech expects to maintain their winning-streak as they take on Elon University at Cassell on Saturday.
