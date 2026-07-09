Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Secures Commitment From 2027 Guard Dani Robinson

Virginia Tech women's basketball picked up its second top-100 recruit of the 2027 class when it added guard Dani Robinson to its class. Robinson is a 5-foot-10 guard from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

COMMIT: The #Hokies snag ANOTHER consensus 4⭐️ guard for the class of 2027 with Dani Robinson (5-10)!



The top-40 overall recruit hails from Rancho Cucamonga, Ca., and chose Tech over Cal, Oregon, Florida and others! @daniarob08 | @TheHokieWay pic.twitter.com/MxBwxiXTrB — Tech Sideline (@TechSideline) July 8, 2026

Robinson initially went to high school at Etiwanda High School, which was a No. 1 school in the country. She won a state championship in 2024 in her freshman year, and she averaged 8.3 points as a sophomore across the course of the season.

After her freshman season, Robinson transferred to Ontario Christian, blossoming and totaling 16.1 points per game as a sophomore. She also amassed 4.4 rebounds, four assists and 3.9 steals a contest.

Prep Girls Hoops ranked Robinson as the No. 38 recruit in the class, with scout Miles Orr stating that "[Robinson] is an elite-level shooter with range from the mid-range to well beyond the three-point line."

Per The Daily Bulletin, Robinson totaled 17 points with five three-pointers in the CIF State regional final, and she scored 16 points in the Southern Section title game, which Ontario Christian lost to Sierra Canyon. Robinson played alongside Kaleena Smith (uncommitted), who is ESPN's top-ranked player in the class.

Robinson — a four-star recruit on ESPN given a rating of 93 — currently clocks in as the No. 36 recruit in ESPN's rankings, and she is ranked 13th of all players listed as simply a guard or as a point guard. She chose Virginia Tech over Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and Oregon, among other schools. Coach Dre Cummings described Robinson as a "3 and D player."

During the transfer period, Cummings remarked that the meshing too time, but that "as we were able to adapt to her and she adapted to us, she speaks a lot more."

Robinson is the second commitment of the Hokies' 2027 class, joining 6-foot-1 guard/forward Lillie Graves (No. 55 on ESPN). As things stand, Virginia Tech currently has seven guards on its roster for 2027-28, a total that increases to nine if counting Hurst and Graves.

With Graves' commitment, Virginia Tech has 12 players who are eligible for the 2027-28 season, leaving them three below the maximum allotted amount of 15. Here's the full list, with eligibility listed for the 2027-28 campaign:

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