Five Virginia Tech Players Whose Numbers Should Upgrade This Season

Virginia Tech football appears poised for a strong 2026 season, looking to pivot far away from a disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2025. If the new-look Hokies meet expectations, these five should see the biggest uptick in their production.

Luke Reynolds, TE

Few players on Virginia Tech's roster are stepping into a better schematic fit than Luke Reynolds. Over the past two years at Penn State, Reynolds compiled 368 receiving yards on 35 catches.

Franklin's offenses have always featured the tight end, and Reynolds arrives in Blacksburg after developing in that exact system at Penn State. With Ethan Grunkemeyer already comfortable throwing to him, the transition should be relatively seamless. Reynolds should also split snaps with Benji Gosnell, creating one of the ACC's deeper tight end rooms. Virginia Tech can also run 12- and 13-personnel to get both on the field, enablign Reynolds to line up in the slot or in the backfield if needed.

What separates Reynolds is his versatility. He's not simply an in-line blocker or a red-zone target. He can stretch the seam, create mismatches against linebackers, and provide a reliable safety valve on third down. If he finishes with 40-plus receptions and six or seven touchdowns, don't be surprised if his overall rating climbs into the upper tier of ACC tight ends.

Takye Heath, WR

Heath has flashed game-breaking speed throughout his career, but consistency and volume haven't always followed. Under a likely more aggressive offensive philosophy, his role feels primed to expand. He's firmly in Virginia Tech's receiver rotation alongside Ayden Greene, Que'Sean Brown and several talented newcomers, and his experience with wide receivers coach Fontel Mines offers him a benefit since he has built-in rapport. Heath recorded 200 receiving yards on 22 catches and found the endzone three times.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. doesn't necessarily need to become a different player. He just needs to stay on the field for an entire season. He's expected to serve as Virginia Tech's No. 2 running back behind Marcellous Hawkins after showing promise in limited action. Overton Jr. totaled 146 rushing yards over the final four games of the season. A full season of healthy carries should naturally produce more rushing yards, more touchdowns and more opportunities to display his balance and burst. Sometimes availability is the biggest upgrade a player can make.

Kemari Copeland, DT

Copeland may already be one of Virginia Tech's best players, but I believe that there's still another level he can reach. The redshirt senior defensive tackle enters the season as a preseason First Team All-ACC selection and legitimate NFL prospect after steadily improving each year in Blacksburg. Copeland totaled 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his redshirt junior season.

Ayden Greene, WR

Greene quietly put together an impressive 2025 campaign, leading Virginia Tech with 31 receptions for 516 yards while averaging 16.6 yards per catch. Those numbers should increase in an offense expected to throw the ball more efficiently with Grunkemeyer entering his first full season in command of the offense. Greene has all the tools to become the Hokies' No. 1 target for a second straight season. His route running, body control and ability to win contested catches make him an ideal possession receiver, but there's still room for his production to catch up with his talent.