AllHokies
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Recruiting

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Incoming Talent Provides Bright Future for the Lady Hokies

Jay Anderson

The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team is coming off a historic season that saw them finish 21-9 on the year and well on their way to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2006, marking a turning point in head coach Kenny Brooks’ coaching tenure. 

It helps too that they have a stellar group of freshmen incoming in their 2020 class as well. Their current group made strides led by ACC Freshman of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, first-team All-ACC performer Aisha Sheppard and ACC Sixth Woman of the Year Trinity Baptiste, although Baptiste decided to transfer at the end of the season. 

With Sheppard and Kitley returning though, they’ve still got some talent returning in 2020-21 that should mesh well with their recent signees - which has reached seven as of today. Here’s a look at the Lady Hokies’ incoming recruiting class and what to expect from them in the future.

Grad/JUCO Transfers

Da’ja Green | 5’6 Guard

Green was ranked the No. 3 player in ESPN’s Grad Transfer Rankings in her class. She’s a 5-foot-6 guard that put up 12.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds as a three-year starter at Wofford from 2017-20. She’ll add instant experience to a backcourt that’s in need of a floor general and should be fun to watch in 2020-21. The goal is to fill the void left by the departure of Taja Cole and Dara Mabrey, who entered the transfer portal at season’s end.

D’Asia Gregg | 6’2 Forward

Gregg is another prospect that should fill the void left by the departure of Trinity Baptiste to the transfer portal. She’s a frontcourt presence that put up 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game at Gulf Coast State College in the junior college ranks in 2019-20. It was enough to earn her first-team All-Panhandle Conference honors as she showed off her development since arriving there from Georgia Tech. She’s the latest JUCO product to join the Lady Hokies’ rotation as Taylor Emory, Alexis Jean and Trinity Baptiste all attended JUCOs before making a commitment to the Hokies. She’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Freshmen

Georgia Amoore | 5’5 Guard

Amoore is an Australian native, which should be no surprise considering the international roots Coach Brooks has established in the recruiting world. She competed for Loreto College Ballarat in her native country where she developed as a pass-first point guard with a knack for playmaking. Her experience will work wonders for the Hokies’ backcourt in 2020-21.

Nevaeh Dean | 6’2 Forward

Dean will add depth to the Lady Hokies’ frontcourt in 2020-21. She’s a 6-foot-2 forward that battles on the interior and can rack up double-doubles with ease. She’s got nice mobility for her size as well which should allow her to develop into a multi-positional talent by the end of her career.

Shamarla King | 6’0 Guard

King is a big guard listed a 6-foot that has good athleticism and versatility in the backcourt. She was one of the best guards in the state of Connecticut given her ability to compete consistently on both ends. She’s another player that should add much-needed depth to the Lady Hokies’ backcourt.

Shelby Calhoun | 5’11 Guard

Calhoun is a Louisville native that’s won her fair share of high school awards prior to joining the Lady Hokies’ roster. She earned Region 4 Kentucky Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 while amassing over 1,800 points and 1,200 rebounds along with 64 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles for her career at The Christian Academy of Louisville. She’s a scrappy defender and rebounder that should find herself in the rotation in no time in 2020-21.

Transfer

Azana Baines | 6’1 Guard

Baines spent two seasons in the backcourt for Duke before electing to transfer into Virginia Tech. After producing 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, Baines had a change of heart, deciding to transfer to the Lady Hokies for the 2020-21 season. She’ll have to sit out the upcoming season but getting a year under her belt while developing her game should be good when she returns to play for two seasons of eligibility. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Dematrius Davis gone, 4-star defensive end Landyn Watson becomes Virginia Tech's top target

Can Virginia Tech regain their momentum for the 2021 class with 4-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson?

Mike McDaniel

ESPN releases interesting passing splits for Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker

There's no question Virginia Tech was a different team last season with Hendon Hooker under center, but his passing splits were astounding a year ago

Mike McDaniel

3-Star Wide Receiver Jaylen Jones discusses his Virginia Tech commitment with AllHokies.com

Virginia Tech landed the commitment of 3-star wide receiver Jaylen Jones on Friday night. He spoke to AllHokies.com about his decision.

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech guard Jonathan Kabongo medically disqualified

Kabongo, who battled a hip injury that caused him to miss the entirety of this past season, will be placed on medical scholarship and will no longer play for Virginia Tech

Bryan Manning

3-Star Virginia wide receiver Jaylen Jones commits to Virginia Tech

Jaylen Jones, a 3-star wide receiver out of Richmond, Virginia, became the sixth commitment of the 2021 recruiting class for Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech 3-Star WR target Jaylen Jones announcing his college decision on Friday evening

Jones, who is one of Virginia Tech's top wide receiver targets for 2021, will be announcing his college decision on Friday night at 7 ET

Mike McDaniel

Hokie Hangover Podcast: Recruiting updates and a discussion of Virginia Tech's financial situation with the COVID-19 pandemic

We have another jam-packed pod as we update the Latrell Neville recruiting situation, Tech's chances of landing 4-star DE Landyn Watson, and a breakdown of issues Virginia Tech faces as an athletic department as we navigate the COVID pandemic.

Mike McDaniel

Christian Webster Ranked Among Best "40 Under 40" College Basketball Coaches

Webster — the lone holdover from Buzz Williams' staff — cracks the list at No. 29 as he's continued to be a valuable asset to the program under Mike Young's watch.

Justin Cates

Dalton Keene officially signs rookie contract with the New England Patriots

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene officially signed his rookie contract with the New England Patriots

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands three top targets from the Transfer Portal, per 247 Sports

While Virginia Tech has had a tumultuous cycle on the recruiting trail thus far for 2021, the transfer portal has been kind to the Hokies

Bryan Manning