Virginia Tech Guard Jonathan Kabongo Medically Disqualified

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech announced on Friday that sophomore guard Jonathan Kabongo was medically disqualified and his basketball career — at least in Blacksburg — is over.

https://twitter.com/HokiesMBB/status/1261371806658813954?s=20

Kabongo missed the 2019-20 season with a hip injury. When Kabongo last spoke publicly, he indicated he was also battling a back injury, too.

As a freshman in 2018-19, Kabongo played in 21 games, scoring a total of 102 points for then-head coach Buzz Williams.

A 6-foot-4, 195-pounder from Toronto, Kabongo played three seasons of high school ball in Huntington, W.V., before finishing his prep career back in Toronto.

Kabongo’s unfortunate situation means the Hokies now have 13 scholarships next season and 13 players. They were one over the limit. Kabongo will remain on scholarship at Virginia Tech as a student, however, that will not count against the NCAA limit of 13 per team.

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young spoke on Kabongo, via the team’s official website.

"It goes without saying that Virginia Tech is a better program today from the presence of Jonathan Kabongo," Young said. "Despite his struggles with injuries, Jonathan never let that affect his attitude within our program and certainly not his efforts in the classroom. We are excited Jonathan has remained committed to pursuing his education and we will remain committed to him throughout that process. His discipline, commitment to detail and perseverance will be a tremendous asset in whatever field he chooses to follow."

Kabongo also released a statement.

"I would like to thank Virginia Tech Basketball for still allowing me to complete my education at this amazing institution," Kabongo said. "My academic experience here has been amazing and I'm excited to finish strong! I also just want to take the time to remind anyone who feels defined by what they are known for, to remember that it's not the end of the world when it's no longer a part of your life. We can be anything we want to be, and if you feel like what you used to be is not you anymore, don't let the reputation of your past hold you back."

We here SI All Hokies would like to wish nothing but the best to Kabongo in his future at Virginia Tech and beyond. 

