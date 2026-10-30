Virginia Tech men's basketball enters the 2026-27 season with a revamped roster, featuring several transfers who could play significant roles in Mike Young's seventh season at the helm.

With returning contributors such as Amani Hansberry, Ben Hammond, and Tyler Johnson, alongside newcomers Jaylen Curry (Oklahoma State), Isaiah Elohim (Florida Atlantic), and Miles Heide (San Diego State), the Hokies have several intriguing options entering the season. However, one player who could quickly emerge as a vital contributor is Oklahoma transfer Kuol Atak.

Why Atak is a sleeper

The 6-foot-9 forward arrives in Blacksburg following two seasons with the Sooners, bringing an intriguing combination of size, perimeter shooting, and defensive versatility that could make him one of Virginia Tech's more valuable additions. Atak averaged 7.0 points in just 12.4 minutes per game during the 2025-26 campaign, shooting 46.5% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Atak's game is his ability to stretch the floor. The Texas native connected on 43 of his 104 3-point attempts last season, with approximately 82% of his field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. For a Virginia Tech team that lost Jaden Schutt to the transfer portal — Schutt is now at Kansas State alongside former Hokies guard Brandon Rechsteiner — Atak could provide another reliable perimeter option, albeit with a considerably different physical profile.

Atak's shooting ability was particularly evident during Oklahoma's Dec. 29 matchup against Mississippi Valley State, when he connected on six three-pointers in a career-best scoring performance. That potential was also on display during Virginia Tech's Oct. 19 open practice, where Atak knocked down several perimeter shots, including a contested three-pointer to conclude the team's scrimmage.

During the same practice, the Oklahoma transfer demonstrated his defensive capabilities, using his 6-foot-11 wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and create problems for opposing players.

That combination of perimeter shooting and defensive versatility could make Atak an intriguing option in Young's rotation, particularly when the head coach experiments with different frontcourt combinations.

With Hansberry expected to occupy a significant role at power forward and Heide potentially starting at center, Atak might initially find himself coming off the bench. Atak could provide Virginia Tech with a floor-spacing forward capable of playing alongside either Hansberry or Heide, giving Young additional flexibility depending on the matchup. Atak showed flashes of his potential at Oklahoma, but he'll need to prove he can produce consistently with more playing time at Virginia Tech.

Still, there's plenty of reason to believe the Oklahoma transfer could exceed expectations.

If he can provide consistent perimeter shooting, contribute defensively and offer Young additional lineup flexibility, the Hokies could have found one of their more underrated pieces through the transfer portal. If his product increases alongside his playing time, Atak may not remain under the radar very long.

And if his production increases alongside his playing time, Atak might not remain under the radar for very long.