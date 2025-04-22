CBS Sports Analyst Releases Top-150 Prospect Board Which Includes Three Hokies
CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner recently announced his final top 150 draft board. In this list, Renner announced three Hokies inside his top 150.
At 55th came defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles. Peebles spent last season as a Hokie where he tallied 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, while earning a 90.3 PFF Grade. Peebles also led all ACC defensive tackles and ranked fifth in the nation at his position with 35 pressures. To cap it off, Peebles was named to the All-ACC First Team, the College Football Network All-American Honorable Mention, as well as Associated Press Third Team.
Below is analysis from NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein on Peebles.
Overview
Even-front defensive tackle who lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate. Peebles plays like a boxer who constantly comes forward and keeps the pressure on his opponent. He doesn’t have the length to stack and secure gaps as a read-and-react defender, but he can play in the gaps and up the field. He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams. However, he consistently battles his way off single blocks and toward the ball. He has an eclectic rush package fueled by motor, power and elusiveness that could translate. He has a decent chance of outplaying his draft slotting if teams get too hung up on his measurables and fail to trust their eyes.
Strengths
- Adequate first-step quickness with good pad level.
- Great pound-for-pound strength with above-average contact balance.
- Plays with eyes, hands and feet to make plays between the tackles.
- Chalked up above-average pressure rate for an interior rusher.
- Relentless effort brings sacks with secondary rush.
- Do not sleep on his silky smooth spin counter.
Weaknesses
- Plugger body type, lacking NFL mass as an inside prospect.
- Short arms are unable to punch, press and lock out blocks.
- Unable to hold his ground against a committed down block.
- Could have issues getting to rush counters against NFL length.
Coming in at 117th is running Bhayshul Tuten.
The former Hokie running back Tuten has made the rounds since the 2024-25 season ended.
Tuten established himself as one of the top runners in the nation as the N.C. A&T native tallied 17 touchdowns and 1,311 all-purpose yards averaging 6.3 yards per carry, often times taking the burden of being the output of a bleak Hokie squad.
Tuten was eventually nominated to All-ACC Second Team as a running back, and likely would have been a nominee for the first team if either Omarion Hampton or Brashard Smith weren't so highly touted.
Below is analysis from Zierlein on Tuten.
Overview
If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value.
Strengths
- Rare track speed makes him a threat to go yard on any snap.
- Good plant-and-cut wiggle to side step open-field tacklers.
- Tough runner able to absorb contact and deliver punishment.
- Powerful hips tear through arm and angle tackles on second level.
- Can rocket around the corner and beat the pursuit angles by linebackers.
- Scrappy “square them up” mentality in pass protection.
- Able to elude the first tackler and find the sticks on swing passes and leak-outs.
- Big-play potential in a kick-return role.
Weaknesses
- Ball security was an issue in both seasons at Virginia Tech.
- Lacks decisiveness and feel for lane development.
- Would like to see him process and burst more quickly.
- Will bounce a run wide instead of trusting and working behind a lead block.
- Needs to learn to avoid the hellish contact and collisions he frequently takes on.
- Has trouble securing passes that are outside of his frame.
Lastly is former Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Jaylin Lane.
Lane was a standout wideout in his time in college, after three years at Middle Tennessee State, where he tallied 11 touchdowns and over 1,500 yards. Lane was one of many transfers who have come through Southwest Virginia under current head coach Brent Pry.
As a Hokie, Lane marked just over 1,000 yards and 10 total touchdowns, breaking out as a standout wide receiver in the maroon and orange.
Despite Virginia Tech finishing with a 6-7 record, Lane still led the team in receptions (38) and earned his first ACC Receiver of the Week honor after a 106-yard performance in the Hokies' 37-17 win over Old Dominion in September.
Below is analysis from Zierlein on Lane.
Overview
Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on.
Strengths
- Build-up speed allows him to gain and maintain vertically.
- Puts safeties on their heels with deep speed from the slot.
- Capable of opening hips and reaching to make a catch on an off-target pass.
- Good run-after-catch option on receiver screens and hitches.
- Determined runner who breaks through arm tackles.
- Fearless north-south mindset as a punt returner.
Weaknesses
- Below-average short-area footwork and suddenness.
- Needs to work on salesmanship and efficiency of his routes.
- Short, choppy strides hinder separation at the top of the route.
- Allows defenders to play through him at the catch point.
- Needs better feel for angles and working back to the throw.
Related Links: