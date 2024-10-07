All Hokies

2024 Bowl Projections: Where Is Virginia Tech Projected to Play After Their Win vs Stanford?

The Hokies are now 3-3 after their win over Stanford and are inching closer to clinching bowl eligibility

Jackson Caudell

Oct 5, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) spins away from Stanford Cardinal linebacker Gaethan Bernadel (0) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
The bye week has finally arrived for Virginia Tech and the Hokies are 3-3 heading into it. It has been a disappointing season compared to the expectations that Virginia Tech had at the beginning of the season, but there is still plenty of opportunity for the Hokies to go bowling.

As we get further into the season, the bowl projections are going to be coming in waves and nearly every major outlet has Virginia Tech going bowling and there are some very intriguing matchups.

ESPN analyst Kyle Bonagura has Virginia Tech headed to New York to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa. Mark Schlabach on the other hand has Virginia Tech going to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl to play Memphis. Virginia Tech is 3-3 all time vs Memphis, but the two programs have not played since 1985. The Hokies and the Hawkeyes have never played each other before so that would add an interesting angle to that matchup.

Brett McMurphy at the Action Network also has a first time matchup for Virginia Tech. McMurphy has the Hokies going to Myrtle Beach to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers are 4-1 this season and are hoping to win the Sun Belt.

At 247Sports, Brad Crawford has Virginia Tech going to the Gasparilla Bowl to face Arkansas, who is fresh off of a huge upset win over No. 4 Tennessee. The two teams have only met once before and it was in the 2016 Belk Bowl, a game that Virginia Tech won 31-24.

The bye week is coming at a good time and of course bowl projections are still pretty meaningless. Brent Pry's team is hoping to continue to build momentum and it will start next Thursday night vs Boston College, a team who is hoping to get back to the postseason.

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

