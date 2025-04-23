2025 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Are Reportedly A Team To Watch For Virginia Tech Running Bhayshul Tuten
The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly here, with the first round kicking off tomorrow night and then the rest of the draft going through the weekend. One of the storylines of this draft is going to be the deep running back class and how it shakes out. While players like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton are the headliners of the group, there is plenty of depth and one of the names to know is Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten was one of the best running backs in the country last season and an electrifying performance at the NFL Combine saw his stock surging.
Where could Tuten be picked? NFL Network Reporter Jane Slater said on social media today that Tuten is a name to watch for the Cowboys at the end of round two:
This would be a great fit for Tuten. He would become a potential starter for the Cowboys, who have not had a reliable rushing attack since Ezekiel Elliott was in his prime. Tuten would bring explosiveness to their offense and would pair nicely with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Ceedee Lamb.
ESPN NFL Draft Expert Matt Miller said Tuten was one of the biggest winners of the combine last month:
"I highlighted Tuten as a player who would burn up the track in our combine primer, and he didn't disappoint. He lived up to his reputation as a true sprinter in the 40 with a blistering 4.32-second run, the fastest of any running back. The 5-foot-9, 206-pounder also did well in the jumps with a best-in-class vertical of 40 ½ inches and a very strong broad jump of 10-foot-10, further indicating his explosive ability. Drops and fumbles were a concern from watching his game tape, but Tuten caught the ball well in position drills while looking smooth and powerful as a runner."
How high can Tuten go in the draft now? That is a tricky question. Like every other running back in the draft, Tuten has to grapple with the devaluing of the running back position that has been going on around the league (though the year Saquon Barkley for the Eagles this season helps their case) and the fact that this is a deep running back class. Tuten will have to battle with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, and others to be one of the top running backs in the draft. Tuten had a phenomenal day and should be one of the first running backs off the board this week.
