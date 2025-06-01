Virginia Tech Football: Meet the Hokies Secret Weapon on Offense
Once upon a time, Cameron Seldon was the most sought after prospect in the state of Virginia.
He was 247Sports' third-ranked in the country and 77th overall in the nation. His fiery campaign at Northumberland caught the eye of college football's top programs. A track star turned football player, Seldon was a touchdown machine. He could score through the air, on the ground, and even on special teams. His yardage doesn't jump out on paper. The tape tells a different story.
Seldon is a natural in the open field. His burst is elite with some premier dual-threat potential. He could move anywhere a coach could want on offense. All of these traits typically translate to a smaller build. However, his 6'1" 211 lbs.. frame tops off an impressive athletic profile.
It was no surprise when schools like Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina, NC State, and Virginia Tech were all in on the Heathsville native. The Volunteers stuck out for Seldon, and he announced his move to Knoxville.
A Rocky (Top) Start
Tennessee saw Seldon fitting in best as a running back. It was an intriguing concept. If his ball security was improved for the college level and he put on enough weight, he would've been a dynamic back. Unfortunately, the Volunteers didn't exactly make the most out of his athletic potential.
Most knew it'd take some time for him to see the field, but Josh Heupel never seemed to make a commitment to him as their lead back. Seldon was given just 48 carries in his two years in Knoxville. He was active on special teams, but it felt as if he was written off as just a returner for them. He flashed big play ability when he touched the field. His elite receiving abilities weren't even utilized.
Heupel was already giving another Virginia back, in Peyton Lewis, more opportunities. Seldon's first two years of eligibility were burned on kick returns and a subpar workload. The Volunteers weren't going to give him the chance, so Seldon ventured into the transfer portal.
In the search for his new home, he found out the place to go was where it all started.
Homeward Bound
Seldon returned to the state that he once dominated.
His commitment highlighted the Hokies' transfer class. With four receivers departing for the NFL, Virginia Tech was ready to give Seldon the opportunities he hadn't gotten before. Combine the traits of the Hokies' top two receivers from 2024, and you've got Seldon. He has the breakaway speed of Jaylin Lane with the size of Stephen Gosnell. As spring training progressed, his name was constantly brought up. He put an exclamation point on that trend with his 57-yard score in their spring game.
His work at running back has only improved his ability in the open field. Seldon's always had a knack for stretching the field vertically. The reps he's taken at running back have improved his ability to work sideline to sideline. His experience finding running lanes will be useful after the catch. He's got more gadgets on his belt than agility, however. His low center of gravity can make defenders forget that he can run right over you.
Hokie fans understandably can't wait for these highlights to happen in a maroon and orange jersey. If I were a betting man, I'd put money that he starts to produce sooner rather than later.
Seldon's Ceiling
There's a ton of production left to be filled. Every starting skill player will be making their debuts in Brent Pry's starting lineup. This means that Seldon has all the room in the world to break out.
Virginia Tech needs every bit of explosiveness it can get. Tons of experimenting were done in Knoxville. Now, it's time for everything to be put together. The big question that remains is his ability to separate technically. His route tree is unknown. No one knows if he'll be better out of the slot, lined up outside, or in the backfield.
Some may see this as worrisome, but it may be a blessing in disguise. Nobody has tape on Cameron Seldon, the receiver. We know what kind of wideouts Donavan and Ayden Greene are. Seldon will fill in wherever they need him. The only thing that could stunt his growth is a lack of work. But Pry has no reason not to have Seldon on the field every down.
He may not be the most talked about Hokie, but it won't take long for Seldon to change that in 2025.