Through three quarters, Saturday at Lane Stadium, Virginia’s offense had scored nine points. Its defense had scored 14.

Fisher Camac returned an Ethan Grunkemeyer fumble 26 yards for a touchdown on the Hokies’ first second-half possession, and Josiah Persinger took a tipped pass 18 yards the other way late in the third quarter. Those two plays turned a 9-7 halftime game into a 23-7 hole, and backup running back Solomon Beebe added two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Virginia beat Virginia Tech 37-13.

The Cavaliers (7-5, 5-4 ACC) won in Blacksburg for the first time since 1998 and beat the Hokies in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998. Virginia Tech (6-6, 3-6) lost its fourth straight game after a 6-2 start.

Coach James Franklin said the Hokies “were not able to control the line of scrimmage tonight on either side of the ball.”

Winners

Luke Reynolds

Reynolds needed seven catches Saturday to break an ACC record. He got eight, for 85 yards.

He toe-tapped a fourth-and-4 conversion on the two-minute drive before halftime, then caught the 3-yard touchdown that cut Virginia’s lead to 9-7. His 28-yard catch on fourth-and-2 in the fourth quarter set up the Hokies’ other touchdown.

Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden II set the ACC single-season record for a tight end with 73 catches in 2024. Reynolds broke it with a 7-yarder in the fourth quarter and finished the regular season with 75.

The Mackey Award finalist is a junior with a season of eligibility left. Keeping him should top Virginia Tech’s offseason list, though declaring for the NFL Draft seems likely for the star tight end.

Que’Sean Brown

Brown spent part of the second quarter on the turf holding his right knee. He was back for the two-minute drive and kept it moving with a 15-yard jet sweep and a third-and-5 conversion.

Brown finished with five catches for 52 yards and a 21-yard touchdown, his sixth receiving score of the season and a career high.

That puts him at 939 receiving yards. Isaiah Ford is the only Hokie in the official record book with a 1,000-yard receiving season, so Brown needs 61 in the bowl game to join him. He also has 78 catches, one shy of Ford’s school record.

The first-half red zone defense

Virginia’s three first-half scoring drives covered 172 yards in 32 plays and produced nine points.

Twice the Cavaliers had first-and-goal, from the 3 and the 6, and both times they went backward. Mylachi Williams dropped quarterback Beau Pribula for a 6-yard loss on the second trip, and Jaquez White blanketed Dakota Twitty in the end zone on third down. The third drive stalled at the 9 after Aycen Stevens stopped Jekail Middlebrook for a 4-yard loss.

Will Bettridge kicked three field goals instead, and Keon Wylie led the Hokies with nine tackles.

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“We were able to hold them to field goals, which gave us a chance to be in the game,” Franklin said.

Losers

The line of scrimmage

Virginia Tech ran 29 times for 40 yards. Sacks count as runs in college, and Virginia had three, but Jeffrey Overton Jr. still managed only 28 yards on 15 carries, with a long of six.

Virginia ran 46 times for 234 yards and held the ball for nearly 33 minutes.

“Offensively, we were not able to run the ball, so we put ourselves in obvious passing situations,” Franklin said.

The Hokies went 3-for-17 on third down. Overton finished the regular season at 935 yards and needs 65 in the bowl game to reach 1,000.

Ethan Grunkemeyer’s November

Grunkemeyer broke Virginia Tech’s single-season completions record Saturday and became the fourth Hokies quarterback since 1952, and the first since 2016, to throw for 3,000 yards. He has 278 completions and 3,090 yards.

He completed 24 of 43 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Two of those three turnovers became Virginia touchdowns.

Over the first eight games, Grunkemeyer completed 71.4% of his passes, averaged 8.2 yards per attempt and threw 17 touchdowns with two interceptions. In four November games, he completed 91 of 150 passes (60.7%) for 950 yards, averaged 6.3 yards per attempt and threw six touchdowns with five interceptions.

Franklin didn’t put all of it on him.

“We get pressure off the backside,” he said. “He’s throwing, he gets hit, the ball comes out. I don’t know if I can put that, you know, on his shoulders.”

Ayden Greene and Marlion Jackson each dropped a pass that hit them in the hands in the second half. But the interception trend is the one part of Grunkemeyer’s season that went the wrong way, and it went that way in the month the Hokies lost every game.

James Franklin’s first November in Blacksburg

Before taking questions, Franklin brought up his résumé: his first teams at Vanderbilt and Penn State both started 6-6.

“We’ve been in this situation before,” he said. “We got a track record of doing it and we will do it again.”

The record backs him up. The 2011 Commodores and 2014 Nittany Lions each finished 6-6 in the regular season. This 6-6 got here differently. Virginia Tech was outscored 156-83 in four November games, and the last one came at home against a rival that hadn’t won at Lane Stadium in 28 years.

Asked whether the “hard conversations and tough decisions” he mentioned include his staff, Franklin said, “Everything is looked at.” The Hokies learn their bowl destination on Dec. 6, and Franklin said he wouldn’t make any decisions Saturday night.