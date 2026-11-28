Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs 93 rushing yards. Que’Sean Brown needs 113 receiving yards.

Virginia Tech has had a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver in the same season once. In 2015, Travon McMillian and Isaiah Ford both went into the Independence Bowl short of the mark and crossed it there. No Hokie pair has done it in 12 games.

Saturday is the last regular-season shot. Virginia (6-5, 4-4 ACC) visits Lane Stadium at 3 p.m. on The CW, and the Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC) come in off three straight losses in which SMU, Stanford, and Miami scored 119 points.

Here are three bold predictions for the game.

1. Overton and Brown both reach 1,000 yards

Overton is the easier call. He has 907 yards on 159 carries, and he ran for 123 at SMU and 107 against Stanford before Miami held him to 38 on 14 carries. Virginia allows 4.34 yards per carry and has given up 19 rushing touchdowns.

Brown is the harder one. He has 73 catches for 887 yards and three 100-yard games, but none since he went for 182 against Georgia Tech on Oct. 17. He has 202 yards in the three games since the bye.

Virginia’s pass defense leads the ACC in efficiency, so nothing comes cheap. North Carolina still threw for 354 yards on the Cavaliers last week, only the second 300-yard passing game against them in 26 games.

He’d be the second Hokie ever to get there and the first to do it in 12 games. Seven catches would also break Ford’s school record of 79 in a season.

2. Virginia Tech gets four or more sacks

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The Hokies had four sacks in the 20-16 win at Clemson on Oct. 24. They have three in the three games since.

Aycen Stevens had eight sacks through seven games and has added half of one in four games since. Cortez Harris and Mylachi Williams have 5.5 apiece, and the group needs to look like it did in October.

Virginia’s line has allowed 29 sacks, tied for 113th in the FBS. Florida State got 10 of them in one game, and Duke got five. In the last two weeks, at home against Cal and North Carolina, Beau Pribula went down just once.

Both trends point the wrong way, which is what makes this a bold call. I think the crowd will play a massive factor in this hitting.

3. Virginia Tech holds Beau Pribula under 225 total yards

Pribula just threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns against North Carolina and ran for 23 more. That’s 320 yards from one player.

He hasn’t come close to that away from Scott Stadium. Add his passing and rushing together on the road or at a neutral site, and he’s at 196 against West Virginia, 106 at Florida State, 162 at SMU and 219 at Wake Forest. All three of his 225-yard games came at home, and he finished one yard short against Duke.

This is where the sacks show up again. College stats count sack yardage against a quarterback’s rushing total, which is how Pribula left Tallahassee with minus-62 rushing yards on 15 carries. Four sacks would take a real bite out of his number.

It isn’t free. Virginia Tech opponents average 230.7 passing yards per game, more than enough to get him there through the air alone.

Win, and Virginia Tech finishes 7-5 with the Commonwealth Cup back in Blacksburg. Lose, and the Hokies wait on a bowl bid after four straight losses.