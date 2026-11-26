SMU and Stanford ran for 452 yards against Virginia Tech in a span of eight days. Miami added 155 more on Nov. 21, and Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for all three Hurricanes touchdowns in their 28-20 win.

During the Hokies’ 6-2 start, opponents averaged 3.0 yards per carry. During the three-game losing streak, they’ve averaged 5.3.

That’s a bad trend to carry into a game against Virginia. The Cavaliers have run the ball 423 times and thrown it 312 times, and they’ve turned it over six times all season. Virginia Tech has given it away 15 times.

Both teams are 6-5 and bowl-eligible. Virginia clinched bowl eligibility with a 41-24 win over North Carolina on Nov. 21 and has won two straight. Kickoff is 3 p.m. Saturday at Lane Stadium on The CW.

Virginia Tech won six of its first eight because its defense stopped the run, its quarterback protected the ball and its offense found enough big plays to cover the rest. All three have slipped in November. Each of those jobs runs through one player more than anyone else.

Keon Wylie, linebacker

Wylie, a fifth-year transfer from Penn State, leads Virginia Tech with 64 tackles. He also made one of the defense’s biggest plays at Miami, a stop for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Tech 32.

He’ll need more of those. Stanford’s Micah Ford ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns at Lane Stadium on Nov. 14, and Virginia will test the same weakness. Jekail Middlebrook leads the Cavaliers with 561 rushing yards at 4.8 per carry, and quarterback Beau Pribula has 112 carries of his own.

Then there’s 32.9%. That’s Virginia’s third-down conversion rate, and it’s the most useful number defensive coordinator Brent Pry has this week, as long as his front forces third downs. At 5 yards per carry, Virginia won’t face many.

Wylie can’t fix the front by himself. As the team’s leading tackler, though, he’s the second-level defender most likely to decide whether a 4-yard run stays a 4-yard run.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, quarterback

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Virginia has 13 interceptions this season. Safety Brandyn Hillman has four, and linebacker Kam Robinson has three. Opponents complete 54.0% of their passes against the Cavaliers, with nine touchdowns to go with those 13 picks.

That’s a tough draw for a quarterback heading the wrong way. Grunkemeyer had 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions while the Hokies started 6-2. Over the three losses, he has four touchdowns and three interceptions, and his completion rate has fallen from 71.4% to under 63%.

Virginia’s pass rush won’t be the scariest part of Saturday. The Cavaliers’ 22 sacks rank 11th in the ACC. Their coverage is the problem.

The Hokies need the Grunkemeyer who started the season: on time and willing to throw it away. Virginia has turned it over six times in 11 games. Handing the Cavaliers a short field is the quickest way to lose this one.

Davion Brown, wide receiver

Davion Brown didn’t catch a pass at Miami. A week earlier, Brown, a freshman from Richmond, led the Hokies with 81 receiving yards against Stanford, including a 69-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5 from Tech’s own 31.

Virginia Tech needed that kind of play at Miami and couldn’t find it. Outside of Que’Sean Brown’s 45-yard catch, no Virginia Tech completion gained more than 13 yards.

Davion Brown’s 17.5 yards per catch lead the eight Hokies with at least 10 receptions, and both of his touchdowns came from distance, 28 yards against Pitt and 69 against Stanford.

Virginia doesn’t allow many completions. The ones it does allow to travel are 12.5 yards apiece. Que’Sean Brown and tight end Luke Reynolds will draw Virginia’s attention, as they have all season. Davion Brown is the receiver who can make the Cavaliers pay for it.

Getting him the ball is on offensive coordinator Ty Howle. Winning it when it gets there, in his first Commonwealth Clash, is on Brown.

James Franklin coached Pribula at Penn State, and at ACC Kickoff in July he summed him up in four words: “Beau is the man.” On Saturday, his defense has to play like it believes him.