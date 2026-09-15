ACC Names Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds, DE Mylachi Williams Players of the Week

Two Virginia Tech players made this week's ACC Player of the Week list: tight end Luke Reynolds (Jr.) and defensive end Mylachi Williams (Jr.).

𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞: Week 2 pic.twitter.com/VIlKSBMfq1 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 14, 2026

Reynolds, who transferred to Virginia Tech after two seasons at Penn State, logged career-highs in receiving yards (108), receptions (eight), yards per catch (13.5) and receiving touchdowns (two). It was the first time Reynolds had hit above the century mark in receiving yards and the first time he had reached the end zone multiple times in a single game.

Through two games, Reynolds has 13 catches for 158 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns — the latter statistic is already a career-high. Reynolds was named the league's top offensive receiver for Week 2. Per Tech Sideline's David Cunningham, Reynolds' 108-yard output was the first 100-yard receiving game for a Virginia Tech tight end since James Mitchell vs. North Carolina in 2020.

Another Ethan Grunkemeyer -> Luke Reynolds connection, this one for 21 yards. He's got seven receptions for 105 yards today.



Last #Hokies tight end with a 100-yard receiving game: James Mitchell at North Carolina in 2020. — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) September 12, 2026

Williams, a fellow junior who also transferred from Penn State, logged four tackles, 3.5 TFLs, two sacks and forced two fumbles in Virginia Tech's 44-21 win over Old Dominion. One of those forced fumbles led directly to a scoop-and-score sequence for Hokies safety Tyson Flowers in the first half. Through two games, Williams has logged seven tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Williams is the first defensive player from Virginia Tech to be named an ACC Player of the Week since Kemari Copeland in Week 9 of the 2025 season (vs. Cal, Oct. 24, 2025). Virginia Tech's defense finished with 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks against the Monarchs while forcing four fumbles.

Virginia Tech's 2-0 start is the first such occasion for the program since the 2021 season. Maryland is next up on deck on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET; the contest will be aired live on FS1. Should Virginia Tech win that clash, it'll be the first time since 2017 that the Hokies have won an out-of-conference game against a Power Four opponent and that they have started the season with three straight victories.