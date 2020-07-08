AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

ACC Network Analyst Eric Mac Lain Names VT's James Mitchell as a Top 5 TE in the ACC

Bryan Manning

Eric Mac Lain is a former All-ACC guard for the Clemson Tigers and is entering his second season as an analyst on the ACC Network.

As we get closer to what we hope is the 2020 season, Mac Lain is taking a look at some of the top units and players from the ACC on his personal Twitter account.

Over the weekend, Mac Lain revealed his top five tight ends for 2020. Unsurprisingly, Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell made the list.

Mitchell came in at No. 3 on Mac Lain’s list behind Brevin Jordan of Miami and Hunter Long of Boston College. There’s no certainly no shame in those rankings.

Jordan, like Mitchell, is also a junior, caught 35 passes for 495 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. Long, a redshirt junior caught 26 passes for 464 yards and two scores.

Mitchell played in all 13 games for the Hokies last fall, making eight starts. He caught 21 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged over 17 yards per reception and also had three rushing touchdowns.

And Mitchell arrived at those numbers while splitting time with Dalton Keene — who is now in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Also, Virginia Tech’s coaching staff doesn’t always get creative enough with its tight ends, a common complaint of Hokie fans.

When the Hokies did switch to Hendon Hooker at quarterback last fall, the staff did a better job of utilizing the tight ends. Mitchell, along with Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson, should absolutely be featured in Virginia Tech’s passing game this season.

Mitchell has loads of talent. It’s up to offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson and Hooker to get Mitchell the football — and keep him involved in the offense. If that happens, Mitchell could have a record-breaking season at tight end for the Hokies.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

North Carolina picked as Coastal Division favorite by 247Sports

Virginia Tech was picked to finish second in the division this fall

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech remains in the mix for 2021 3-star Texas DE Landyn Watson

The Hokies have continued to recruit 2021 3-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech freshman tight end Wilfried Pene unable to report to camp due to Coronavirus travel restrictions

Pene, an incoming freshman tight end from the Class of 2020, is stuck in his native France and cannot travel to Blacksburg due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star WR commit Jaylen Jones engaged in Twitter recruiting of Virginia Tech targets on Monday

2021 3-Star WR commit Jaylen Jones was pushing hard on Twitter for some notable Virginia Tech targets on Monday afternoon

Mike McDaniel

Hokies make Top 5 for 4-star Florida DB Markevious Brown

The 4-star IMG Academy product named his Top 5, and Virginia Tech made the cut for Markevious Brown

Mike McDaniel

Bill Teerlinck's impact on the evolving Virginia Tech defense

How different will the Virginia Tech defense look up front with Bill Teerlinck's defensive line scheme?

Stephen Newman

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball names Kevin Giltner Assistant Coach

Tech's latest assistant goes way back with head coach Mike Young.

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech makes Top 6 for 2021 3-star Georgia OL Weston Franklin

The Hokies made the Top 6 for high 3-star Georgia OL Weston Franklin

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech makes Top 5 for 3-star Georgia QB TJ Lewis

Virginia Tech has already gained the commitment of 3-star NJ QB Tahj Bullock. Could Georgia QB TJ Lewis be next?

Mike McDaniel

The potential trickle-down effect of DJ Harvey's commitment to Virginia Tech

DJ Harvey's commitment on Saturday is a reminder of how important timing is in recruiting. Can the Hokies now capitalize on the momentum gained with his commitment?

Mike McDaniel