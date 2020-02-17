BREAKING: ACC Releases Statement Supporting One-Time Transfer Opportunity For All Student Athletes

The ACC just wrapped up its winter meetings and some significant news came in a statement just released by the league.

“During the league's annual winter meetings (February 12-14), the ACC discussed the transfer environment and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes, regardless of sport. As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally.”

This is a powerful statement and backing from one of the top conferences in the NCAA. The ACC carries plenty of weight and it will be interesting to see if other major conferences follow suit in an effort to get the ball rolling.

There are plenty of moving parts in place, but we could be inching closer to a college landscape where athletes could pick up and move whenever they wanted and immediately start playing for their new school.