ACC Targeting Late July for Fall Sports Scheduling Decision

Mike McDaniel

After a wild week across college athletics due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday that they plan to have a decision on fall sports scheduling by the end of July.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority. As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions," ACC commissioner John Swofford said. 

"Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”

Swofford's announcement comes on the heels of a week that saw the Ivy League completely postpone fall sports until further notice, while the Big Ten announced plans to move to a conference-only schedule for sporting events this fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge day-to-day life of millions of people across the globe. While college athletics, and football especially, is just a minuscule part of the overall equation, it remains a significant part of life in the United States. No matter what happens this fall, we can certainly all but guarantee that things will be a bit different than they've been in years past.

The hope remains that a proven vaccine and treatment emerge quickly to help bring things back to normal across society, but until then, we'll continue to live on-guard with hope for a solution sooner rather than later.

Recruiting update on 2021 4-star Florida defensive back Markevious Brown

Brown, a top Hokies target, has Virginia Tech high on his list as he narrows down his final schools

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech safety target Donovan McMillon nearing college decision

As Virginia Tech continues its momentum on the recruiting trail for 2021, could another top target land in Blacksburg?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute

Etute, a 3-star linebacker from Virginia Beach, pledged the Hokies over West Virginia and NC State

Mike McDaniel

by

BestCates

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies make the Top 8 for 2021 3-star guard Gabe Dorsey

Virginia Tech men's basketball is in contention for one of the top players in the state of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2021

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech 2021 linebacker target Isi Etute to announce college decision on Saturday

Etute, a 3-star linebacker from Virginia Beach, will announce his college choice at 5 PM

Mike McDaniel

Hokie Hangover Podcast: An interview with 2021 4-star DB commit DJ Harvey

2021 4-Star California defensive back DJ Harvey joined the podcast to breakdown his commitment to the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

2022 4-star Florida safety Myles Rowser discusses Hokies offer

After his recent VT offer, IMG Academy prospect Myles Rowser discusses his impressions of Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech extends offer to 2022 4-star safety Myles Rowser

The Hokies are in early on one of the top safeties in the 2022 recruiting class

Mike McDaniel

Report: ACC to move to conference-only football schedule this fall

Following the lead of the Big Ten, the ACC is expected to move to a conference-only schedule for football this fall

Mike McDaniel

by

Bostonfan1967

Report: ACC not yet ready to make decisions on the 2020 college football season

After rumors swirled about the ACC electing to cancel non-conference football games this fall, the conference took a step back late Thursday night to reassess

Mike McDaniel