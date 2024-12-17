BREAKING: Former Virginia Tech Hokie Gunner Givens Commits to Vanderbilt
Gunner Givens, the former Virginia Tech offensive lineman, has announced that he will transfer to Vanderbilt, via his X page.
Givens, similar to Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, saw some action on both sides of the ball in his time in Blacksburg. Givens was a tight end originally in high school, before transferring to a role where he primarily played offensive tackle. After redshirting in his freshman year, he made his first tackle in the 2023 season, working in drills primarily as a defensive lineman.
That would change in 2024 though when he transitioned to the offensive line, where he saw three snaps throughout the duration of the season.
Now, he’s looking for more opportunities.
Givens is transferring to the team that he was defeated by in the first week of the season. The Commodores defeated the Hokies 34-27 after Vanderbilt jumped out to a massive lead and Virginia Tech came back just in time for overtime, but it wasn’t enough.
After that game, the Commodores posted a 5-6 record in their next 11 games. Similar to Virginia Tech, there were wild highs and disappointing lows. Vanderbilt lost to Georgia State and Missouri, and came into their game against Alabama as a 2-2 team which seemingly had no shot, but Diego Pavia led the offense to a 40-35 win against the No. 1 team in the country, that is the type of team that Givens will hope to join.
Virginia Tech’s depth is shrinking on the offensive line and Vanderbilt’s depth is only getting better. It’s always a good bet to take a blue chip transfer from a Power Four program, and Clark Lea bet on Givens, the former four-star recruit.
