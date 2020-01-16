BREAKING: Justin Fuente Will Return to Virginia Tech

What a strange 48 hours it has been for the Virginia Tech football program.

After putting the finishing touches on his 2020 coaching staff with the hiring of defensive backs coach Ryan Smith on Tuesday, a report circulated from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports that Justin Fuente emerged as Baylor's top candidate to replace Matt Rhule.

After Fuente met with Baylor officials about the head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, there was little indication one way or another that a decision had been made regarding Fuente's future.

However, Fuente quelled all notion that he was leaving Blacksburg with this tweet on Thursday morning:

A source was able to confirm what seemed obvious from Fuente's tweet, that Justin Fuente will be the head coach at Virginia Tech next season.

There will certainly be fallout from this in the days to come. Stick with Sports Illustrated Hokies Maven for more from this story.