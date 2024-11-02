BREAKING: Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones out vs Syracuse
Kyron Drones has been the Hokies’ starter for the entire 2024 season, at the helm of one of the best rushing offenses in the ACC.
This week against Syracuse, the Hokies will be without the dual-threat presence of Kyron Drones at quarterback. Drones suffered a foot injury against Rutgers, seemingly reaggravated the injury against Georgia Tech, and now will not play in the Hokies’ big matchup against Syracuse.
Collin Schlee, the Hokies’ backup quarterback and transfer from UCLA will take over the quarterback duties for Virginia Tech today, earning his first start in a Hokies uniform.
Schlee has 24 rushing yards this year for Virginia Tech, accompanied by an 0-for-1 passing performance on the year. In his single year at UCLA, Schlee threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
Before transferring to UCLA, Collin Schlee was at the helm of the Kent State offense, throwing for over two thousand yards in Kent State’s 2022 season. Schlee brings some experience to the quarterback room, and the Hokies will have to rely on Schlee to keep Virginia Tech’s offense moving against Fran Brown’s defense.
Both of these teams are one win away from bowl eligibility, and both head coaches have acknowledged how good the opposing team is. Syracyse head coach Fran Brown was quoted as saying:
"Running back Bhayshul Tuten is doing an amazing job, one of the better backs in the conference. On defense, APR, how could you miss him, he’s possibly one of the bettter defensive ends in the country. They got that corner, [Mansoor] Delane, who does a really good job, and Woodson, who’s a nickel corner. They just do a really good job."
