BREAKING: Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones Set to Play Against No. 23 Clemson
The Hokies were without their star quarterback last week as Kyron Drones reaggravated an injury that he suffered earlier in the year.
Backup quarterback Collin Schlee manned the Virginia Tech offense last week against Syracuse, and the Hokies looked very solid offensively through one half.
This week, Kyron Drones will play and start at quarterback for the Hokies.
The Hokies lead 21-3 after a 12-yard touchdown pass from Schlee to Ali Jennings, but the offense needed Kyron Drones in the second half. After that drive, the Hokies went three-and-out and then fumbled on the next drive, letting Syracuse take a 24-21 lead which was too much to overcome.
Collin Schlee and the Hokies had a chance to tie the game up in overtime, but a hobbling Collin Schlee fumbled and the game was over.
Kyron Drones has been the most reliable quarterback on the roster, despite some down ticks in stats from last year.
Drones has already thrown more interceptions than last year, but he’s ran for 323 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Through the air, Kyron Drones is 127-for-2-04 on the year, a 62.3% completion percentage. He’s thrown for 1,447 yards and ten touchdowns, manning Virginia Tech’s offense.
Here’s how to watch Kyron Drones and the Hokies face off against the Clemson Tigers.
TV: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
- Analyst: Roddy Jones
- Sideline Reporter: Quint Kessenich
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, getaccn.com
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 206), Dish Network (Ch. 140)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Clemson -6; Over/Under 53; Moneyline: Virginia Tech +185, Clemson -225
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
