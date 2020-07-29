Caleb Farley Named One of College Football's Top Players by 247Sports

Virginia Tech junior cornerback Caleb Farley is having quite the offseason. The 6-foot-2 junior from Hickory, N.C., has made the Jim Thorpe Award watch list in addition to being named a preseason All-American in numerous publications.

Now, Farley is garnering even more national respect as 247Sports recently ranked its top 50 players ahead of the 2020 season and Farley made the list.

Farley just didn’t make an appearance, though, he was ranked as the No. 16 player in all of college football.

This was 247Sports’ assessment on Farley:

“It took a few years after playing high school quarterback, but Farley quietly emerged as an elite cornerback as a redshirt sophomore last season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound speedster (he clocked a 10.63 in the 100-meter dash in high school) finished the 2019 season with an ACC high 16 passes defended to go along with four interceptions. He also drew a 90.3 coverage grade from PFF College. Farley is only going to get better with more experience playing defensive back. Watch for him to be a popular name in NFL Draft circles heading into next spring.”

Farley was the No. 2 ranked corner on the list behind only LSU’s Derek Stingley. Stingley was a consensus All-American one year ago.

Farley has a chance to have a special season if we have football and become the latest Virginia Tech defensive back to head to the NFL. Farley has the potential to not only be drafted, but to become one of the highest picks on the defensive side of the ball in school history next April.