AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Caleb Farley Named One of College Football's Top Players by 247Sports

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech junior cornerback Caleb Farley is having quite the offseason. The 6-foot-2 junior from Hickory, N.C., has made the Jim Thorpe Award watch list in addition to being named a preseason All-American in numerous publications.

Now, Farley is garnering even more national respect as 247Sports recently ranked its top 50 players ahead of the 2020 season and Farley made the list.

Farley just didn’t make an appearance, though, he was ranked as the No. 16 player in all of college football.

This was 247Sports’ assessment on Farley:

“It took a few years after playing high school quarterback, but Farley quietly emerged as an elite cornerback as a redshirt sophomore last season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound speedster (he clocked a 10.63 in the 100-meter dash in high school) finished the 2019 season with an ACC high 16 passes defended to go along with four interceptions. He also drew a 90.3 coverage grade from PFF College. Farley is only going to get better with more experience playing defensive back. Watch for him to be a popular name in NFL Draft circles heading into next spring.”

Farley was the No. 2 ranked corner on the list behind only LSU’s Derek Stingley. Stingley was a consensus All-American one year ago.

Farley has a chance to have a special season if we have football and become the latest Virginia Tech defensive back to head to the NFL. Farley has the potential to not only be drafted, but to become one of the highest picks on the defensive side of the ball in school history next April.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A conversation with former Virginia Tech quarterback Bryan Randall: Part I

We spoke with 2004 ACC Player of the Year Bryan Randall. In part one we discussed his time on the Tech basketball team, switching conferences, and Seth Greenberg.

Justin Cates

by

bmanning4

2021 Virginia Tech target Jack Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate

Jack Hollifield, the younger brother of Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield, is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel

by

bmanning4

2021 3-star Virginia Tech tight end target Jordan Dingle is an SI All-American candidate

Dingle, who is one of the top players in Kentucky for 2021, has the Hokies high on his list

Mike McDaniel

After landing Georgia's Malachi Thomas last week, could Georgia DE Cole Nelson be next?

The Hokies are looking to land another Georgia prospect as he nears his commitment decision

Mike McDaniel

by

Jay.anderson

2021 Virginia Tech linebacker target Jordan Poole is an SI All-American candidate

Poole, who is down to Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and NC State, is expected to announce his commitment decision sometime in the near future

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

2021 Virginia Tech defensive end target Landyn Watson is an SI All-American candidate

Watson, a defensive end from Hutto, Texas, is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech defensive tackle target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American candidate

Ingram-Dawkins, who is one of the top defensive tackles in the country, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

2021 Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson to enroll early at Virginia Tech

Johnson, a 3-star athlete from South Carolina, will move to Blacksburg in January

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson is an SI All-American candidate

Johnson, a 2021 Virginia Tech commit, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Who would Virginia Tech's replacement stars be in a spring season?

If the college football season gets pushed to spring, who could be the major contributors for Virginia Tech football?

Stephen Newman

by

mikem92