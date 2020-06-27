Caleb Farley Named Second-Team Pre-Season All-American by The Sporting News

Virginia Tech redshirt-junior defensive back Caleb Farley is one of the nation's top defensive backs heading into the 2020-21 campaign, one that could certainly shape up to be his last in Blacksburg.

While early, several NFL mock drafts for next April have Farley primed to be one of the first defensive backs drafted.

Farley has received plenty of love from Pro Football Focus of late, and is now finding himself on award watch lists and pre-season all-conference and all-american teams.

This week, The Sporting News released its projections for the upcoming season, and Farley was named as a Second-Team All-American by one of the nation's top sports publications.

In the grand scheme, pre-season lists are almost entirely meaningless. With that being said, I can't help but feel like Farley got snubbed from making the First-Team list. In the defensive back position category on the First-Team, Farley was picked behind LSU's Derek Stingley, Ohio State's Shaun Wade, Syracuse's Andre Cisco, and Georgia's Richard LeCounte.

The only player I'd put ahead of Farley among those guys listed before him is LSU's Derek Stingley. We're splitting hairs, but I'd take Farley over LeCounte, Cisco, and Wade, even though they're all extremely talented and capable of playing at as high of a level Farley.

Farley is joined in the Second-Team defensive backfield with Pitt's Paris Ford, App. State's Shaun Jolly, and Alabama's Patrick Surtain II.

Don't expect this to be the last list that Farley appears on heading into the new campaign. Expectations are sky high for the rising redshirt-junior.