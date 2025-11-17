CBS Sports Analysts State That James Franklin Giving Virginia Tech "Very Strong Consideration"
Though Virginia Tech’s coaching search remains unfinished, the conversation around former Penn State head whistle James Franklin continues to build momentum. What began as quiet speculation has grown, with College GameDay reporting that Virginia Tech and Franklin are moving towards a potential resolution in the next week.
Nothing has been finalized, and the program has made no public declarations about its preferred candidate, with all eight members of Virginia Tech's coaching search committee having signed nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). That chatter has been amplified by commentary from national outlets and reporters, like Pete Thamel and College GameDay. Franklin’s profile aligns with what Virginia Tech appears to be seeking: experience, stability, recruiting reach and a proven blueprint leading to success at the Power Five level.
For a fan base that has endured a turbulent season and a long stretch of uncertainty, the rising clarity around the search has offered a rare sense of direction amid a difficult and turbulent seaso. The Hokies started 0-3 for the first time since 1987, prompting Brent Pry's firing. Since then, Tech has gone 3-4, with wins over FCS Wofford, NC State and California (2OT).
In an article co-authored by Chris Hummer, John Talty and Matt Zenitz, the three stated that the job is being strongly considered by Franklin. Here's the entirety of what the three had to say:
"Franklin and Virginia Tech have been locked in discussions for weeks. The former Penn State head coach is the Hokies' top target and is someone they feel can reinvigorate the program, which has lost its way in the post-Frank Beamer era.
The question remains will Franklin take the job?
Franklin has spoken to coaches and even recruits about potentially joining him in Blacksburg (among other places) over the last few weeks, per sources. He's giving the job strong consideration, and several industry sources believe he'll likely take it -- and that Virginia Tech is pushing for a decision soon. Virginia Tech fans will be wearing out 'Command + R' on the message boards throughout Monday.
How Franklin handles this decision could topple several dominoes this cycle. The Hokies have also been in communication with those like Tulane coach Jon Sumrall and James Madison coach Bob Chesney."
In the meantime, there's still football to play. The Hokies have two games left in the season. The first comes against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. ET, with viewing available for the contest on ESPN. Currently, Virginia Tech is 16.5-point underdogs entering the contest, according to ESPN BET.