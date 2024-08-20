CBS Sports CFB Experts Predict the Order Finish In the ACC; Where did Virginia Tech Finish?
Virginia Tech is coming off a big season finish last year and has caught some people's attention as a potential threat in the ACC. The Hokies start the season off against Vanderbilt who went 0-8 against SEC teams last season and 2-10 overall, this should be a good way to start the season off for the Hokies who are projected to win in Vanderbilt. The Hokies are returning the most players in the ACC on offense and defense and have added transfers that will help on the defensive side of the ball, especially on the defensive line. Virginia Tech was picked to finish 6th in the ACC Preseason Media Poll.
Today, CBS Sports had their analyst pick between the most overrated teams, the most underrated teams, and where ACC teams will finish with some very questionable results compared to other sports media analysts. Based on recent polls, the analysts have Virginia Tech finishing around the middle of the pack between the four and seven spots. CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson, had this to say about the Hokies this upcoming season:
"There will be a four-way tie for first place with Florida State, Clemson, NC State, and Virginia Tech all finishing with a 7-1 conference record. Unfortunately for the dark horse picks of the bunch, the tiebreaker scenario would favor the teams at the top of the odds board to start: FSU and Clemson."
Seeing a four-way tie-breaker for first place would be interesting as FSU was put out of the College Football Playoffs amid some controversy last year with the same situation. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had this to say about the controversy:
"Anyone who is throwing shade at or trying to take cheap shots at Florida State for being left out of the College Football Playoff last year must be out of touch with reality. FSU wasn’t a team that was kept out because they lost a game down the stretch."
Based on the analyst's predicted orders, there should be an interesting finish in the ACC overall and the Virginia Tech Hokies are a team to keep an eye on.