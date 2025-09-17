CFB Insider Does Not Think Shane Beamer or Michael Vick Are Legitimate Candidates For Virginia Tech
We are in the very early stages of the Virginia Tech coaching search, but there are already rumors flying left and right about who might be and who might not be interested in the job.
The two candidates who have been mentioned the most from the start of this search are South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, who is currently the head coach at Norfolk State. If both seem like longshots for the position, it is likely because they are.
Could Virginia Tech Land One Of Them?
Beamer of course is the son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer and Vick is arguably the greatest Hokie of all time. Just because they have direct ties to Virginia Tech, does not make them real candidates. CBS Sports CFB insider Matt Zenitz went into detail about why neither Beamer or Vick might be legitimate candidates for the job:
"Obviously, when you go into this kind of process, you see the candidate lists and people throwing out names that could make sense for the job," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz said on the CFB Insiders podcast. "I'm sure you've seen the same thing with Michael Vick, who's obviously a prominent alum, and Shane Beamer, who has the ties he does to the school. I just don't see any scenario right now where either of those ends up being a legitimate possibility to be the next head coach at Virginia Tech."
CBS Sports reporter Richard Johnson said this about Vick's potential candidacy:
"I think, first of all, Michael Vick is something of a booster wish-cast pick," CBS Sports' Richard Johnson said. "It's the feel-good 'takes us back to a different era.' I think there are some people who could envision Michael Vick as a candidate similar to Deion Sanders or Eddie George. You put great coordinators around him and you allow him to be the front for fundraising, etc. That's kind of the vision there. It's a little early to say Michael Vick would be a leading candidate. I would not put him as a leading candidate at all."
Vick responds to speculation
When asked yesterday about the rumors connecting him to the job, here is what Vick had to say:
"This team's got to follow my lead," Vick told HBCU Gameday this week. "My primary focus right now is Norfolk State. That's all we can focus on. I hope they're not reading the newspaper clippings or looking into what's happening on the social pages, because I don't do it. We've got Sacred Heart this week. That's the most important thing in our lives right now."
Hiring Vick would be a massive gamble, with big upside and a really low floor.
A lot of comparisons would be made between the hire of Deion Sanders at Colorado, but there are some huge differences. Sanders had multiple years of coaching experience, but he also had a future Heisman winner on his team as well as his son, who as a future NFL draft pick at quarterback. Vick is light on experience and does not have the kind of talents like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to bring with him to Blacksburgh.
But, there is a chance that Vick being at Virginia Tech would help their brand and recruiting. Virginia Tech needs a huge influx of talent, whether it is from the transfer portal or high school recruiting and players might love the idea of coming to play for Vick. That is more concept than anything, but it is possible.
Is Virginia Tech in a place where they can afford to take a big gamble like this? I would argue no. Vick might be an excellent coach, but the Hokies need to find someone who can rebuild this program and carry them into the new era of college athletics. Getting an experienced head coach would be the smarter play.
This is going to be a long search and likely won't conclude until after the season is over. Will Vick be the guy?