College Football Bowl Projections: Where is Virginia Tech Projected to Play After Beating Georgia Tech?
After dismantling Georgia Tech’s offense in week nine, the Hokies are now 5-3 on the season heading up to their road matchup against Syracuse. The Hokies are still a long shot to play in the ACC Championship game, and are just one win away from bowl eligibility. There’s four games to go on the season and the national media expects Virginia Tech to make a bowl game, a higher tier bowl game at that.
ESPN- Kyle Bonagura
Bonagura has the Hokies facing off against the Minnesota Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota sneakily has one of the best teams in the Big Ten, banking on their defense to garner wins against No. 11 USC, UCLA, Maryland, Nevada, and Rhode Island. Virginia Tech and Minnesota have both played in the Pinstripe Bowl in the past three iterations. Virginia Tech lost to Maryland 54-10 in 2021 and Minnesota defeated Syracuse 28-20.
ESPN- Mark Schlabach
Schlabach placed the Hokies against No. 7 Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. This is by far one of the highest profile bowl matchups that Virginia Tech has been projected to play in this year. Tennessee is currently the third highest ranked team in the SEC after beating Alabama 24-17. Nico Iamaleava is regarded as one of the highest tier NFL quarterback prospects, and he’s lead the Volunteers to an impressive season. It would definitely be a disappointment though for Iamaleava if Tennessee misses the College Football Playoff, and instead plays Virginia Tech in the Gator Bowl.
Action Network- Brett McMurphy
McMurphy has projected the Hokies to play on December 31st against the USC Trojans. This matchup would take place in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, a game that takes place in El Paso, Texas. USC has had a rollercoaster of a season, and at one point the Trojans were ranked as the No. 11 team in the country, but after a disappointing loss to Minnesota, the Trojans have remained unranked.
247Sports- Brad Crawford
Brad Crawford of 247Sports also projected Virginia Tech to face off against USC in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
Here’s an excerpt from Crawford:
”The Trojans finally looked like a team without mass issues during Friday night's blowout win over Rutgers during what's been an otherwise forgettable first season in the Big Ten for Lincoln Riley. Virginia Tech handled Georgia Tech and its talent-strapped offense that was playing without starting quarterback Haynes King for the second consecutive game.”
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Three Things Virginia Tech Must Fix Ahead Of It's Matchup With Syracuse
Virginia Tech Football: Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Nine
Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Win vs Georgia Tech