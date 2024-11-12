College Football Bowl Projections: Where is Virginia Tech Projected to Play After Losing to Clemson?
Despite high preseason expectations, Virginia Tech stands at five wins with only two games left on the schedule, with absolutely no way to go over their preseason win total. The season just hasn't gone Brent Pry's way. Virginia Tech has lost every one-score game on their schedule, but there is still hopw for the season to end strong. The Hokies will face off against Duke and Virginia to end their season, and they will only need one win down the stretch to become bowl eligible.
ESPN- Kyle Bonagura
Kyle Bonagura projected the Hokies to play a mid-December bowl game, facing off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Union Home Mortage Gasparilla Bowl. Despite the bowl game having ACC ties, the Virginia Tech Hokies have never played in the game, and West Virginia hasn't either. This would be an interesting matchup as both teams were labeled as dark horses heading into the season, but the Mountaineers have certainly performed better.
ESPN- Mark Schlabach
Mark Schlabach went a different route than Bonagura did in his bowl projections. Schlabach predicted that Virginia Tech would face off against group-of-five contender Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl. The Hokies have never appearedin the Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers' only appearance in the Birmingham bowl was a 31-10 loss against Auburn in 2015.
Action Network- Brett McMurphy
Brett McMurphy also projected that Virginia Tech will play a group-of-five contender. He projected Virginia Tech to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Tulane. This would be a great bowl game for this 2024 team barring their current circumstances. It would be a matchup of last year's bowl game, and a great way to get extra publicity.
