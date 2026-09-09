Could Virginia Tech Make Any Depth Chart Changes for Week 2?

BLACKSBURG — The depth chart is one of the most intriguing things about any college football team. It's not just a question of who's the starters, but also who filters in behind and will still play a significant role on the team.

Virginia Tech now is in preparation for its Week 2 contest against Old Dominion, and ahead of the clash, I think it's fair to raise the query of whether the Hokies could make any changes to their two-deep and if/when those changes could happen if not immediate.

Injuries are, of course, one of the main factors in who makes up the two-deep. Several players did not suit up for this past Saturday's opener vs. VMI — wide receivers Luke Stuewe and Takye Heath as well as defensive lineman Emmett Laws were some of the notables — that could play against Old Dominion. I don't think Laws will be one of them, given that he was in shells at the last practice witnessed on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Stuewe or Heath could be options depending on how they're progressing. The same applies for the nickels; Isaiah Brown-Murray headlined that group, which did not play in Saturday's opener. I believe that's more so a scheme fit, as a third linebacker fits better against an option offense that leaned heavily towards the run on Saturday. Barring an injury, I'd expect Brown-Murray to start Saturday against the Monarchs.

As for any particular two-deep changes, I don't think there will be changes at quarterback or running back, though head coach James Franklin mentioned Wednesday that the carry split between Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton Jr. will fluctuate on a week-to-week basis. I think that Hawkins will still get the bulk of the carries, but after Overton's nine-carry, 104-yard outing against VMI, I believe the sophomore tailback could have several games where he paces the team in totes. As for quarterbacks, I think Ethan Grunkemeyer (17-for-20, 224 yards, two touchdowns vs. VMI) remains the comfortable leader at QB1 and that Bryce Baker will get the backup slot for Old Dominion.

Wide receiver is where I could see the most fluctuation, which is again dependent on who's available for the clash. Stuewe, Heath and Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin were out for the opener, which could impact the two-deep standing of a player like A.J. Brand. I don't see players further up the depth chart such as Marlion Jackson, Tyseer Denmark or Davion "FatRat" Brown, who started in his first collegiate game, being affected, though crazier things have happened. I think Chanz Wiggins could rise up the depth chart after a stellar snag for a 40-yard touchdown in Saturday's opener, though there could be a matter of too many crowded bodies fighting for limited snaps.

Safety could be a question mark for future games depending on the availability of D.Q. Smith, who's now passed the mandatory NCAA acclimitization period and is, for now, eligible to play. I think that's a question of when Virginia Tech feels Smith is acclimated enough to the defensive scheme in Blacksburg to play, and I'm not sure that it's soon enough to happen for more than a couple snaps.

The biggest change I'd expect is for the nickels to be involved to a good degree in Saturday's showdown against Old Dominion and maybe a change (or two) at wide receiver, depending on availability, though I'm unsure if there will be any.

Virginia Tech's Week 2 clash with Old Dominion is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m. ET. Viewing for the game is available on The CW.