AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Dalton Keene is the Right Pick at the Right Time for the New England Patriots

Mike McDaniel

The rebuild is on in Foxboro, and the New England Patriots have turned to the NFL Draft to lay the groundwork for the next era of football under head coach Bill Belichick.

With the greatest quarterback in NFL history departing, as well as key pieces on the defense and coaching staff moving on, the Patriots entered uncharted waters for the first time in a very long time.

After 20 seasons of consistency that included nine trips to the Super Bowl and six league championships, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio have looked to address team needs through the draft; a necessity due to the team's tight salary cap situation.

One of the areas of need was tight end, which was addressed in a major way on Night Two of the draft on Friday.

The Patriots first took UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi, with the 91st overall pick. Ten picks later, after completing a trade with the New York Jets, New England moved into draft slot number 101 to take Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene.

With Asiasi, the Patriots have an excellent pass threat at tight end, who brings speed and athleticism to a position that was lacking consistent production a year ago. He's a work-in-progress as a blocker, but brings a receiving threat in the passing game that will be welcomed to Foxboro. He'll fit well.

In Keene though, the Patriots hit the jackpot. He is a prototypical Bill Belichick pick as a tight end.

Keene is 6'4" 250 lbs. and is a very good blocker in the run game. His versatility is apparent, as he lined up all over the field for Justin Fuente and Brad Cornelsen. Whether split out wide, on the line of scrimmage as a traditional tight end, or in the backfield as a running back or h-back, Keene brings positional versatility that will suit him well in New England.

Allow me to illustrate in a series of highlights, courtesy of David Cunningham.

Dalton Keene Blocking, Part One

 Dalton Keene Blocking, Part Two

Dalton Keene as a Receiver, Part One

Dalton Keene as a Receiver, Part Two

Dalton Keene as a Receiver, Part Three

Keene brings elusiveness and flexibility to the offensive side of the football, which is no doubt what attracted Bill Belichick and the Patriots' staff to him as a draft prospect. Belichick and the Patriots have made a living off of players who can impact the game in multiple ways, whether it be on the defensive side of the ball, or in the case with Keene, on the offensive side of the ball.

After seeing the versatile roles that the likes of Aaron Hernandez, Martellus Bennett, and Rob Gronkowski were able to carve out for themselves in the Patriots offense for portions of the last decade, it is no secret why both Keene and Asiasi were selected by New England on Friday night.

And for former Hokie Dalton Keene, it seems like the perfect fit at the perfect time.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene drafted by the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots traded up to select Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene with the 101st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech Basketball: Assessing the Fit of Grad Transfer Cordell Pemsl

Virginia Tech added frontcourt size with the addition of former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl. How does he fit with the Hokies?

Jay.anderson

by

Jfhokie

Kentucky star QB Lynn Bowden Jr. gets away with punching Virginia Tech player in face during Belk Bowl pre-game warmups

Should Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. have been allowed to play in Belk Bowl after this punch to face of VT player pregame?

Sean Labar

by

GBo

These stats & figures from Hokies' Justin Fuente prove he's underappreciated and underrated

Virginia Tech Football: These Stats Show Why Hokies' HC Justin Fuente Deserves More Appreciation Than He Is Getting

Sean Labar

by

Hokie Mark

Sources: Why Justin Fuente Chose to Stay at VT

These are the reasons VT Football Coach Justin Fuente chose to stay as Hokies' Head Coach instead of leaving for Baylor

Sean Labar

by

Pkruppert

Is Current Chiefs, Former Hokies’ DB Kendall Fuller Headed For A Reunion With Washington Redskins In Free Agency?

Is Current Chiefs, Former Hokies’ DB Kendall Fuller Headed For A Reunion With Washington Redskins In Free Agency?

Sean Labar

by

Rroland77

Tyrece Radford Only Had Two Points In Virginia Tech's Thrilling 2-OT Win Over UNC But His Game-Winner Was A Thing Of Beauty

Virginia Tech guard Tyrece Radford closed out regulation without scoring against UNC, but in double overtime with the final seconds ticking, the Hokies' guard drained a layup he will remember forever

Sean Labar

The Virginia Tech 2020-21 schedule is official and here's why Justin Fuente's Hokies have a chance to make a significant leap next season

Justin Fuente and the 2020 Hokies have a chance to make a significant leap with favorable schedule next season. Here's why.

Sean Labar

Everything We Know & Don't Know About Virginia Tech Football's 2019-20 Bowl Game

Alabama, Mississippi State, Kentucky Or Non-SEC Team? What We Know & Don't Know About Virginia Tech's 2019-20 Bowl Game

Sean Labar

by

ATLHokie

Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Justin Fuente Addresses The Media Following Loss To Virginia

Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Justin Fuente Addresses The Media Following Loss To Virginia

Sean Labar

by

Legacydad