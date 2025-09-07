Five Takeaways From Virginia Tech Football's Week 2 Loss to Vanderbilt
The Virginia Tech Hokies got their shot at revenge against the Vanderbilt Commodores, who beat them in the 2024 season opener. The Hokies got off to a hot start, taking a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter before both teams added a field goal and went into the half with Tech leading 20-10. Despite the Hokies' momentum, it was the Commodores who came out of the locker room hot, scoring 13 unanswered in the third quarter to take a 23-20 lead into the fourth. From there, it was all Vanderbilt, who walked out of Blacksburg with a 44-20 victory.
Here were my five takeaways from Saturday's loss.
Takeaway No. 1. Virginia Tech Did a Great Job of Starting Fast
One of the keys to this game for the Hokies was starting quickly, and boy did they do that. Virginia Tech got the ball to start the game and immediately marched right down the field into the red zone, and while they were unable to come away with six, they put three important points on the board.
Vanderbilt got the ball after the nearly eight-minute drive and was only able to pick up one first down before punting it away. On the first play of the drive, Kyron Drones took a shot downfield to Tucker Holloway for a 33-yard gain, which set the tone for the drive. They drove right back down into the red zone, and this time they were able to punch it in on a two-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Ricous Hairston.
Tech did exactly what they needed to do in the first quarter, which was build an early lead and control the pace of the game.
Takeaway No. 2. Kyron Drones' Legs Are The Catalyst For Tech's Offense
Last week, South Carolina did a great job of limiting what Kyron Drones could do with his legs. He ran the ball 12 times, but totaled just 26 yards in the season opener. Tonight, however, he was much better running the ball, and Tech's offense was much more efficient when he did.
In the first half, Tech scored 20 points, and it was largely do to Drones' legs. He carried the ball eight times for 73 yards - more than the rest of the team combined - and a touchdown. However, Vanderbilt adjusted, and Drones only ran for two yards in the second half, and as a result, the Hokies were held scoreless.
Drones' legs are the catalyst for this Virginia Tech offense. They need him to run around and escape the pocket to find success. When he's contained, like he was for the majority of the second half, it's hard for them to find much success.
Takeaway No. 3. Defensive Line Was Disappointing
Virginia Tech's defensive line dominated South Carolina's offensive line in the season opener. They put pressure on LaNorris Sellers all night and sacked him four times, but tonight, they were unable to have much success getting after Diego Pavia.
The Hokies didn't record a single sack in tonight's game. Sacks don't always tell the story; sometimes you can put pressure on a quarterback all game and just not be able to bring him down, and while they pressured Pavia a few times, it was nowhere near as consistent as last game. After last week, I expected to see more from the Hokies' defensive line, but they were very disappointing tonight.
Takeaway No. 4. Rushing Defense Did Not Live Up To Expectations
Virginia Tech got bullied in the run game tonight. After doing a very good job defending South Carolina's ground game a week ago, I thought Tech had a chance to neutralize Vanderbilt's run game, but they had no answer for what the Commodores threw at them.
Before kneeing it out, Vanderbilt ran the ball 35 times for 264 yards (7.5 average) and three touchdowns as a team. Diego Pavia had a good night rushing the ball (11 attempts for 61 yards), but Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young did a lot of damage as well, adding a combined 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Vanderbilt's ability to run the ball, especially in the second half, allowed them to control the clock, which helped them erase a 10-point halftime deficit.
Takeaway No. 5. Hokies' Home Opener Streak Comes to an End
Coming into tonight, the Hokies had won their last nine home openers dating back to 2016. Their last loss in their home opener came in 2015 when they hosted Ohio State to open the year, and the Buckeyes beat them 42-24. With their loss to Vanderbilt tonight, that streak officially comes to an end.