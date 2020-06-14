Former 2018 Wide Receiver Recruiting Target Dillon Spalding Reportedly Joins Virginia Tech as Walk-On

Virginia Tech added a familiar face to their wide receiver room on Sunday, albeit in a walk-on capacity.

Dillon Spalding, a former Virginia Tech target in the Class of 2018, has joined the Hokies as a walk-on. 247 Sports’ Matej Sis reported the news on Sunday.

The former three-star prospect from Lorton, Va. was on Tech’s board in the 2018 recruiting cycle, but the 6-foot-1 standout ultimately chose West Virginia. Spalding redshirted his first season in Morgantown due to injury and later transferred to James Madison. Prior to the 2019 season, Spalding left the football program due to a hip injury.

Walk-ons rarely impact a program’s future, but Spalding has as good a shot as anyone. If he can put his past health issues behind him, Spalding could add some depth to Virginia Tech’s receiving corps. The Hokies have already found success in walk-on receiver Kaleb Smith, who caught nine passes in 2019 and figures to play a much larger role in 2020.

If Spalding pans out, he’ll be a solid addition that gives Virginia Tech another option on the outside. Spalding’s health is the primary concern, so fans shouldn’t expect things to move quickly. That said, Spalding could be worth monitoring with an eye towards 2021 and 2022.