Former Virginia Tech Defensive Back Caleb Farley Hires NFL Agent Drew Rosenhaus

Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley made news last week by opting out of the 2020 college football season - citing health concerns and a need to keep his family safe.

Farley made further headlines this week, as his essay in Football Morning in America for NBC Sports raised questions about Virginia Tech's testing protocols and student-athlete safety measures in place as players return to campus for workouts.

The news around Farley continued on Monday night, as he cemented his decision to turn pro and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft by hiring famed NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus.

By hiring Rosenhaus, Farley has officially ceded his amateur eligibility and will now move full speed ahead in preparation for next April's NFL Draft.

Farley is primed to be selected near the top of the draft, as he has an opportunity to become one of the highest picks in Virginia Tech history. Most early mock drafts have Farley anywhere from the Top 10 to the Top 15, but he will most certainly be a first-round choice nonetheless.

Farley's absence from the starting defensive for Virginia Tech will lead to increased opportunities for Jermaine Waller, Armani Chatman, Chamarri Conner, and Brion Murray heading into the fall. While Waller was slated to line up across the field from Farley, he will now slide into the spot vacated by Farley as Tech's top corner.

Meanwhile, Chatman, Murray, and Conner will all play substantial roles in the defensive backfield for Virginia Tech as well.

Farley will be sorely missed for the Hokies in the fall, but Tech is fortunate to have the depth to at least try to fill the void left by his absence.