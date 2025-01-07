Former Virginia Tech LB Keli Lawson Decommits from UCF and Reopens Recruitment
Keli Lawson, the former Virginia Tech linebacker who entered the transfer portal this offseason, has de-committed from UCF and reopened his commitment. Lawson was seemingly set for a starting role with the Knights after Central Florida lost two starters at linebacker, Ethan Barr and Deshawn Pace.
Due to some injuries in his final year at Virginia Tech, his career in Blacksburg may not have ended how he wanted. Lawson moved up and around the depth chart in 2024, but he did have some incredible plays. Keli made a jumping interception in the Hokies' win against Georgia Tech, a high-powered offense that went on to beat Miami.
Lawson originally came to Blacksburg as a wide receiver. He saw little time in his first year, when he eventually made the move to linebacker. Lawson is every bit of his 6-foot-6, 220 pound frame, hence why the move to linebacker made sense. He would see more time in his first full year as a linebacker during the 2022 season. He finished that year with 23 total tackles, a pass deflection, a sack, and an interception-touchdown.
The year after, 2023, he led the team in tackles with 80. He also recorded 7 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.
Keli was also an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2023 after his strong defensive performance. The two other Hokies on defense who received All-ACC honors in that year were defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Second Team), cornerback Dorian Strong (Third Team), and defensive tackle Norell Pollard (Honorable Mention).
Lawson's physical gifts were always apparent in his time at Virginia Tech. The linebacker is listed at 6-foot-6 and received a nomination to the 2023 Freaks List from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Here is what Feldman had to say about the dynamic linebacker:
"One of the gems of the Hokies' 2021 signing class, Lawson flashed some of that potential in his debut season last fall, making 23 tackles and also had an interception. Tech is hoping he can take another big step in 2023. The 6-5, 220-pounder with an 82-inch wingspan's athleticism is intriguing. This offseason, Lawson broad-jumped 11-2, hit 39 inches on the vertical and clocked a 4.6 40."- Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
After entering the transfer portal from Virginia Tech, the former Hokie took visits to Marshall (Dec. 19, 2024) and UCF (Dec. 21, 2024).
Lawson has 144 career tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions over four years of play in Blacksburg.
247Sports ranked Keli Lawson as a four-star recruit out of high school, with Lawson having the 10th highest grade of 2021 players from Virginia, and the 27th highest grade for an athlete in the 2021 class. Lawson was a Virginia native from Sherando High School in Stephens City, Virginia. He received four other offers out of high school from Virginia, Old Dominion, Toledo, and Liberty.
