Former Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene Responds to Skip Bayless' Comments About Patriots Tight Ends

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech and current New England Patriots rookie tight end Dalton Keene has always been one of the hardest working players wherever he's been.

His high school coaches always gushed about his effort on the field and in the weight room, and that translated to Virginia Tech, where Keene started as a freshman and had a productive three-year career in Blacksburg for the Hokies.

However, Keene found out quickly this week that he's not immune to criticism at the professional level, and unprovoked shots at playing ability and character come with the territory.

Skip Bayless, the resident loud mouth (errr...co-host!) of Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" made headlines this week as he discussed the Patriots' rookie tight end class when reacting to the Cam Newton signing in New England.

"They took (two tight ends) in the third round and you can't name them because nobody knew them in college football. Are they diamonds in the rough? ... So one of those guys is going to just rise and shine and become the next Rob Gronkowski or even the next Greg Olsen? Ah, stop it. No, not going to happen!" Bayless exclaimed.

Keene had a three-word response to Bayless' random criticism of he and fellow rookie tight end Devin Asiasi.

Keene never needed extra motivation to succeed at the NFL level, but he got it from Bayless nonetheless. 

The competitive fire in Keene burns white hot, and it'll be interesting to see how he takes this criticism and channels it during his first NFL season into something positive.

It will be fun to watch.

