Three Biggest Questions for Virginia Tech Football Against SMU

Virginia Tech football returns to action Friday night following its second bye week of the season, traveling to Dallas, Texas, for a pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against SMU.

The Hokies (6-2, 3-2 ACC) enter the contest riding the momentum of a 20-16 victory over Clemson on Oct. 24, marking the program's first win over the Tigers since 2007. Meanwhile, the Mustangs (6-2, 4-2 ACC) are looking to rebound following a 30-27 road loss to Syracuse.

With both programs still possessing aspirations of reaching the ACC Championship Game, Friday's matchup carries significant implications for the conference standings.

Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin and his staff also had an additional week to prepare for SMU, providing an opportunity to address several concerns that have surfaced throughout the season. Here are what I think the three biggest questions are surrounding the Hokies ahead of Friday's contest.

No. 1: Can Virginia Tech's offensive line hold up against SMU's defensive front?

Perhaps the most pressing concern for Virginia Tech entering Friday's matchup is whether its offensive line can provide adequate protection for quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Despite escaping Death Valley with a victory, the Hokies struggled to establish consistency offensively against Clemson, surrendering six sacks while managing just 70 rushing yards.

Those struggles may be particularly problematic against an SMU defense that has recorded 22 sacks through eight contests.

However, Virginia Tech received encouraging news during its bye week, with Franklin saying on Monday that offensive linemen Montavious Cunningham and Brody Meadows are expected to return. Their availability should provide much-needed experience and depth to a unit that has battled injuries throughout the campaign.

For Virginia Tech, finding success on the ground could be essential to keeping SMU's pass rush from consistently attacking Grunkemeyer. Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. has accumulated 639 rushing yards this season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Getting him involved early would help the Hokies maintain offensive balance while creating more manageable situations on late downs.

Ultimately, Virginia Tech cannot afford another performance in which its offensive line struggles to consistently protect its quarterback.

No. 2: Can the Hokies contain Kevin Jennings and SMU's explosive offense?

While Virginia Tech's offensive line faces a difficult assignment, the Hokies' defense will encounter an equally challenging matchup against SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings.

Through eight games, Jennings has completed 185 of his 251 passing attempts for 2,414 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions. SMU enters Friday averaging 35.3 points and 464.1 yards per game, making the Mustangs one of the conference's more dangerous offensive units.

However, Virginia Tech's defense has shown considerable improvement in recent weeks, particularly when it comes to generating pressure in the backfield. The Hokies have accumulated 27 sacks and 77 tackles for loss through eight contests, including 13 tackles for loss against Clemson.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry's unit will need another disruptive performance against Jennings, especially considering the quarterback's experience and familiarity with SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee's offensive system.

One area worth monitoring is Virginia Tech's secondary, which has recorded just two interceptions this season, including one in the last seven games.

Jennings was sacked four times during SMU's loss to Syracuse, providing a potential blueprint for Virginia Tech's defensive front. If the Hokies can pressure Jennings without sacrificing their coverage responsibilities, they could put themselves in position to limit the Mustangs' offensive production.

No. 3: Can Virginia Tech build on its momentum and remain in the ACC title race?

Virginia Tech's victory over Clemson represented one of the program's most significant wins in recent memory, but the challenge now becomes translating that performance into sustained success.

The Hokies enter Friday with a 3-2 conference record, leaving little room for error as the regular season approaches its final stretch. SMU, meanwhile, sits at 4-2 in ACC play.

A victory would move Virginia Tech to 4-2 in conference play and keep the Hokies firmly involved in the race for a trip to Charlotte.

A loss, however, would leave Franklin's squad with three conference defeats and a considerably more difficult path toward the ACC Championship Game.

The Hokies have already secured three road victories this season, including their dramatic win over Clemson, but SMU remains undefeated at home. That comes with the caveat that the Mustangs' two strongest home wins came against Virginia and Cal.

Virginia Tech will also be playing its first game in nearly two weeks. Regardless, the Hokies have an opportunity to make another statement under Franklin in his first season leading the program.

With both teams fighting to remain relevant in the ACC championship picture, Friday's contest could provide a clearer indication of just how far Virginia Tech has progressed this season.