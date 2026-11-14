BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football returns to Lane Stadium on Saturday for its penultimate home game of the regular season, welcoming Stanford to Blacksburg for an ACC showdown.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC) suffered a 51-28 defeat against SMU last Friday, surrendering a season-high 569 yards as the Mustangs pulled away in Dallas. Stanford (4-5, 2-4 ACC), meanwhile, is coming off a bye week following a 52-24 loss to Louisville on Oct. 31. The Cardinal have struggled away from Palo Alto, losing all four of their road contests this season.

The Hokies and Cardinal have met twice previously, splitting the series. Stanford captured a 40-12 victory in the 2011 Orange Bowl before Virginia Tech returned the favor with a 31-7 win in 2024. Saturday marks Stanford's first trip to Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech's Offense

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has been at the epicenter of Tech's offensive success, completing passes for 2,431 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions through nine games. The Penn State transfer has provided consistency under center, although the Hokies have occasionally struggled to protect him against more disruptive defensive fronts.

Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown and tight end Luke Reynolds have been Grunkemeyer's primary receiving options this season, with Brown leading the Hokies with 60 receptions for 722 yards and four touchdowns, while Reynolds has added 56 catches for 560 yards and six scores. Together, the duo has accounted for 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season. On the ground, Jeffrey Overton Jr. has paced the Hokies with 762 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Hokies should have an opportunity to establish their running game against a Stanford defense that has struggled considerably against opposing rushing attacks. The Cardinal are allowing 199.7 rushing yards per game and have surrendered at least 296 yards on the ground in two of their past three contests against FBS opponents.

Stanford's Offense

Stanford's offense has struggled to produce points consistently this season, averaging just 20.3 points and 358.7 yards per game.

Quarterback Davis Warren has been the centerpiece of the Cardinal's passing attack, throwing for 2,203 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. The veteran signal-caller has provided stability under center, although Stanford has struggled to translate its passing production into victories.

The Cardinal average 249.9 passing yards per contest, compared to just 108.8 yards on the ground. That imbalance could present difficulties against a Virginia Tech defense that has been particularly effective at limiting opposing rushing attacks.

Stanford's most recent outing demonstrated both its offensive potential and its limitations. The Cardinal scored 24 points against Louisville but was unable to keep pace as the Cardinals pulled away for a 28-point victory.

Virginia Tech's Defense

Virginia Tech's defense will look to rebound after one of its most difficult performances of the season.

The Hokies surrendered 51 points and 569 total yards to SMU, struggling to contain quarterback Kevin Jennings and the Mustangs' explosive offense. The performance represented a significant departure from Virginia Tech's defensive success earlier in the season, particularly its 20-16 victory over Clemson.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite that setback, Virginia Tech has remained one of the nation's more disruptive defensive units, recording 28 sacks through nine games. Defensive end Aycen Stevens has spearheaded the Hokies' pass rush with 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, while defensive tackle Kemari Copeland has contributed four tackles for loss and a sack.

Virginia Tech has also been effective against the run, allowing just 107.3 rushing yards per game — a figure that ranks among the top 25 nationally.



However, the Hokies' secondary remains a concern despite the defensive front's ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Through nine games, Virginia Tech has recorded just three interceptions while allowing 232.7 passing yards per contest, ranking outside the top 95 nationally in passing defense.

Those struggles were particularly evident in Virginia Tech's 51-28 loss to SMU, when Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings and the passing attack exploited the Hokies' coverage for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

Stanford's Defense

Stanford's defense has been one of the least effective units in college football this season, surrendering 37.3 points and 454.4 yards per game.

The Cardinal have struggled against both the run and the pass, allowing 199.7 rushing yards and 254.8 passing yards per contest. Those deficiencies could prove particularly costly against a Virginia Tech offense capable of attacking defenses in multiple ways.

Stanford's struggles were especially evident in its loss to Louisville, when the Cardinal surrendered 52 points and 296 rushing yards. Notre Dame also rushed for 361 yards against Stanford earlier in the season.

The Cardinal have allowed at least 40 points in each of their four road games this season, a concerning trend entering a matchup against a Virginia Tech offense that has averaged 46 points per game at Lane Stadium.

Stanford will need to find ways to pressure Grunkemeyer and prevent the Hokies from establishing an early rhythm. Otherwise, Virginia Tech could exploit the Cardinal's defensive weaknesses throughout the evening.

Final Thoughts

The Hokies have been particularly effective at Lane Stadium this season, and Stanford's road struggles suggest that Virginia Tech should have a considerable advantage. The Cardinal have yet to win away from home, while the Hokies have averaged 46 points across their four home contests.

Stanford could still make things interesting through Warren, particularly if Virginia Tech's secondary continues to struggle. However, the Cardinal's offensive inconsistency and defensive deficiencies make it difficult to envision them keeping pace for four quarters.

I expect Virginia Tech to establish control early and pull away in the second half, securing its seventh victory of the season in convincing fashion. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 42, Stanford 24