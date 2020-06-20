AllHokies
Hokie Hangover Podcast: An Interview with Dave Scarangella of DullesDistrict.com

Mike McDaniel

On the newest episode of the Hokie Hangover Podcast, we were joined by Dave Scarangella of Dulles District, who provided one of the most informative interviews we're had since starting the podcast.

Dave is a former writer for the Roanoke Times and Tech Sideline, among others, and is a marketing and sales guru who launched a successful career in business.

Dave is also a graduate of Virginia Tech, attending college in Blacksburg in the 1970s. He made a joke on the podcast about being the old guy in the room, but in all seriousness, his perspective on the program was incredibly enlightening.

It's easy to lose sight of the fact that before Frank Beamer (and even in his first handful of seasons), Virginia Tech was not a very good football program. Jim Druckenmiller and Michael Vick certainly changed the trajectory on the football side in Blacksburg, but Virginia Tech is facing problems in present-day that come with the territory of being a relevant program.

Dave presented insight into what Virginia Tech could consider from a marketing standpoint that would help the program usher in a new age, as well as what Justin Fuente and his coaching staff could change off the field, to better help the team on it.

This was one of the best podcasts we've done to date, and I highly recommend that you listen via the link below. Hokie Hangover can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and several other podcast platforms.

While you're at it, check out Dave's blog Dulles District, and follow him on Twitter @DullesDistrict.

The Virginia Tech Twitter Sage speaks! Full audio can be found below.

